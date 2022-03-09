Shop

Kendall Jenner Looked Fabulous In Her Workout Outfit & You Can Shop Her Exact Top Under $55

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredible figure in a pair of high-waisted leggings with a plunging V-neck sports bra & you can shop her exact top for under $55.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner headed to a workout class in LA when she looked amazing in her exercise outfit. The 26-year-old supermodel rocked a pair of super high-waisted black leggings with a tiny, low-cut V-neck sports bra. If you loved Kendall’s sports bra as much as we did, you’re in luck, because you can shop her exact Alo Yoga Splendor Bra right here for $54.

Kendall Jenner showed off her fabulous figure in a plunging v-NECK Alo Yoga Splendor Bra & high-waisted black leggings. (ENT / SplashNews.com)

Kendall styled her sporty look with a pair of chunky Nike x Stussy Air Zoom Spiridon Cage Fossil Sneakers and high socks and we loved her look. Her sports bra is the perfect piece for spring and summer, plus, the best part is it’s super affordable.

Kendall is always rocking stylish workout gear and she especially loves Alo. Another one of our favorite looks from her was her Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Pleasant Bra Athletic in Heather Grey that she styled with Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Leggings.

She accessorized her look with an oversized Nike Cactus Plant Flea Market Work Jacket, her go-to Dmy by Dmy Billy Black Sunglasses, a pair of Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Lt Shoes, high white Nike Performance Socks, a By Far Amber Bag, and a Foundrae Protection Petite Champleve Medallion Stationary Necklace.

If you loved Kendall’s sports bra as much as we did, you have to act fast, because Alo is super popular and products fly off the shelves, especially is Kendall wore it!