Kylie Jenner Staying ‘Focused On Her Kids & Business’ After Travis Scott Split: Report

That’s a wrap once more! After reportedly calling it quits over the holidays, The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 25, is focusing on other matters following her most recent breakup with rapper Travis Scott, 31. “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party,” a source told PEOPLE on Jan. 11. “They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The insider also revealed that although the “SICKO MODE” singer and Kylie have broken up, it is likely not the end for the on-and-off duo. “She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family,” they added. “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.” After meeting in 2017, the 25-year-old and Travis began a very public romance and even welcomed two kids together.

The makeup maven and her man have split before and the close pal told the mag that it’s been a rough ride for Kylie. They noted that it has “never been an easy relationship,” along with saying that the brunette bombshell would “flip out” when rumors of Travis cheating would leak. Finally, PEOPLE‘s source clarified that’s the reason Kylie and Travis never tied the knot. “There is a reason that they never got married,” they continued. “It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

A source close to the businesswoman confirmed their breakup to US Weekly on Jan. 7. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the outlet’s insider said at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.” As mentioned above, Kylie and the Grammy-nominated artist share two kids: Stormi, 4, and a son originally named Wolf, 11 mos. Kylie and Travis have not publically revealed their son’s new official name, however, it is still “legally Wolf.”

Most recently, Kylie has been celebrating her single life with a stunning new eyebrow look, which she shared via Instagram on Jan. 4. The beauty posed in the backseat of her car and captioned the post “where we going ?” Later, she took to TikTok to reveal the behind-the-scenes makeup session she did to get the bleached eyebrow look. “this glam babyyy,” she captioned the clip. As for Travis, he has not posted anything on his Instagram since Dec. 14, 2022, when he shared a snapshot of him crossing a street in a chic outfit.