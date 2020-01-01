Kylie Jenner ‘Focused’ On Co-Parenting With Travis Scott In New Year, Not Romance

Kylie Jenner is co-parenting with Travis Scott and that’s it. The cosmetics billionaire if focusing all her attention on raising their daughter Stormi Webster, who turns 2 in February. And, a reunion with the rapper is the furthest thing from her mind right now.

Are they over for good? Kylie Jenner is looking forward to a fresh start in 2020. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t see herself kindling her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, who recently reunited with Kylie at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party. who is the father of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Right now Kylie is focusing on herself and her daughter and co-parenting and those are really her only concerns,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s told some friends she doesn’t think she will be working things out with Travis in a romantic way in 2020 or beyond.”

Despite how she feels, the insider goes on to explain that Kylie will put aside any animosity for the sake of their daughter. “Raising Stormi together is very important to her, but she’s said she thinks they’re done for good as far as a future relationship,” the source explains, noting that his presence at family Christmas party wasn’t because they’re back together.

“The main reason Travis was at the family party was to be a united parental front for their daughter. She knows Travis is an amazing father and she always wants to include him,” the source adds. “This is something Kris has always instilled in her and she really listens to her mom on this one.”

Kylie and Travis split sometime around October after rumors that he cheated on her. The “Highest In The Room” rapper mysteriously cancelled a few shows around the time of their rough patch, which fueled the breakup rumors even further. Neither Kylie or Travis Addressed the split reports — until this past Monday.

Travis opened up about why relationships can be tough in a new interview that was published on December 30.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” the rapper told XXL magazine, noting that he doesn’t let the outside noise effect him.

“I never let any of that s—t affect my mental, but it’s a pain in the a—,” he admitted. “It’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other. I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them.”