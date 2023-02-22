Kylie Jenner Admits Kim Is Her ‘Favorite’ Sister After Breakup: We’re Going Through ‘Similar’ Experiences

Kylie Jenner offered some intriguing insight into her bonds with her sisters in a Feb. 22 interview with Vanity Fair. The 25-year-old billionaire was asked who her “favorite” sister is at the moment, and she said it’s Kim Kardashian, 42. “It changes over time. Right now it’s Kim,” Kylie said, after previously naming Khloe Kardashian, 38, as her favorite sister at the end of 2022.

When asked why Kim’s her top-choice now, Kylie alluded to the fact that she and Kim bonded over their recent breakups with Travis Scott and Pete Davidson, respectively. “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something,” Kylie explained to the publication. “We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately,” she added.

Kylie was also asked which sister she has “the least in common with.” And surprisingly she said Kendall Jenner! “Kendall. Without a doubt Kendall,” Kylie revealed. “You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us.”

Still, Kylie has wonderful relationships with all four of her sisters. She even revealed what she’s learned from her fellow The Kardashians stars, including Kim, in the Vanity Fair interview.

“Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney [Kardashian], the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient,” Kylie said.

Kylie’s had the support of her family, including mom Kris Jenner, 67, as she’s raising two kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30. The reality star and the rapper started their years-long, on-and-off relationship in 2017, before the birth of their daughter Stormi, 5. Their latest breakup happened just before the Christmas holiday, nearly one year after they welcomed their second child, son Aire, 1. A Kardashian-Jenner insider told HollywoodLife in January why Kylie and Travis split again.

“One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this,” the source added. “She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Kylie’s co-parenting situation has allowed her to bond with Kim, who is raising four children with her ex-husband Kanye West. Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson, 29, last year, but things didn’t work out between them for a number of reasons. Now Kim and Kylie are both single and focused on their children and their businesses.