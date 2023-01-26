Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Is In Her Private Family Group Text After LA Earthquake: Photo

After a 4.2 magnitude earthquake woke up most of Los Angeles, the Kardashian-Jenner clan all checked on each other per a text exchange shared by Kim.

Kim Kardashian revealed who was in her private family group text — dubbed “OG’s Positive People” — as she shared a screenshot from a conversation after an earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. Initials for KJ, KJ, KJ, KK, RK and along with a Minnie Mouse image, could be seen — revealing that mom Kris Jenner, younger half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Khloe Kardashian, brother Rob and eldest sibling Kourtney (known to be a big Disney fan, hence the Minnie photo) were all included.

Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot of a family group text to her Instagram story. (Instagram/@KimKardashian)

Eagle eyed fans noticed, however, that Kris’ reported ex-boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as Kim’s former stepfather — and the dad of Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn Jenner, 73, — was not included. Kris has yet to make a public statement about Corey, however, he was also seemingly not present at the annual Christmas Eve bash held by the family on Dec. 24. Caitlyn (née Bruce Jenner ahead of her 2015 transition) has also been at an apparent distance following her divorce from Kris that same year.

Kim Kardashian attends Hulu’s premiere for ‘The Kardashians’ with mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe and niece True. (shutterstock)

Kendall was the first family member to touch base in the chat at 2:02 a.m. after the 4.2 magnitude earthquake had most of Los Angeles shaking. “Everyone ok?” Kendall wrote, followed by “earthquake.” Kim then replied, “Woke me up,” as their mom Kris Jenner chimed in next, saying, “I’m good…woke me up also.” Kendall, however, appeared to be the most rattled by the unnerving quake: “same, I’m shaking…I ducking hate those things,” she replied, making a typo on an expletive. The SKKN by Kim founder clarified that she was “all good over here” in the screenshot saved.

The earthquake took place in the wee hours of Jan. 25, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach at a depth of 14 kilometers. Immediately after the quake, there was an aftershock at 2:03 a.m. with 3.5 magnitude, followed by two smaller ones at 2:22 a.m. and 2:38 a.m. No injuries or damage were reported in the Los Angeles area, however, the scary news event quickly trended on Twitter and other social media platforms.

