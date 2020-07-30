Cardi B Insists She’s ‘Going Home’ To New York After Experiencing Terrifying CA Earthquake

Cardi B had the ‘scariest’ experience enduring a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of July 30. The ‘Money’ rapper even threatened to fly back home to New York! Watch her reaction from her Instagram story.

Cardi B is not messing around with those California earthquakes. In the early hours of July 30, the “Money” rapper, 27, took to her Instagram story where, in a since deleted clip, she threatened to fly back home to NYC following the intense 4.2 magnitude earthquake. “That has to be the most f**king scariest sh*t ever,” the Grammy-winner said. “We’re going home tomorrow; we’re going to New York,” the Bronx-native reiterated, telling her fans, “I can’t, I really f**king can’t.”

Cardi also added in a text post that the earthquake was the “scariest sh*t ever. I wanna go home the f**k!” The jarring event happened at roughly 4:30 am ET in San Fernando and was felt well into Los Angeles. Fortunately, no damage was reported, according to the Los Angeles Times. Nevertheless, the event spooked Cardi enough to make her want to get on a plane, amid the coronavirus pandemic, no less, and head back to her old stomping grounds!

In the days leading up to the earthquake, Cardi was fully enjoying what LA had to offer! Mere hours before the earthquake, Cardi and her sweet two-year-old daughter, Kulture, hit up a candy store to get some sweets. The little tyke was captured on her adoring mom’s Instagram story rubbing her hands with absolute glee at the sight of rainbow lollipops and more sugary confections!

Cardi could hardly keep it together, as she laughed at her own little girl’s reaction to the assorted candies. “Look at her hands,” the rapper exclaimed, noting that her little girl’s enthusiasm was all because “she’s getting candy.” Too cute! Prior to the 4.2 earthquake, Cardi was trying to get Kulture to fall asleep, staying up well into the early morning hours! What a trooper.

It really is quite fortunate that Cardi was with her family during the event. After all, as a New York native, earthquakes are still quite foreign to the empowering rapper. Having her tiny tot and her husband, Offset, 28, by her side had to make her feel safe. Hopefully Cardi, and more LA residents, are feeling safer now that the earthquake has passed.