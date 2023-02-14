Kylie Jenner Kisses BFF Stassie After Travis Scott Split: My ‘Forever Valentine’

Months after her split from Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner planted a big smooch on her bestie Stassie's lips for the ultimate Valentine's Day revenge post!

kylie jenner
Image Credit: TheRealSPW/ MEGA

Nothing says bestie like a Valentine’s Day kiss! The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 25, took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to share a series of adorable photos with her bestie, Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, 25, and even included one of them locking lips! “forever valentine,” the sexy duo captioned the post. The blonde bombshell was quick to comment and noted, “forever & then some.” So cute!

In the series of gushy snapshots, the brunette beauty rocked a leather jacket, baggy jeans, and multi-colored sneakers. Stassie also matched her V-Day crush in a similar leather jacket, ripped jeans, and white sneakers. In the first slide, the mom-of-two whispers something into her pal’s ear, with things escalating in the second photo of them shushing each other. By the third photo, Kylie kissed Stassie on the cheek before they finally locked lips in the fourth slide. The adorable post ended with them bursting out into laughter at the cheeky moment.

Many of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s 380 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions to the smooching photo, including Kylie’s executive assistant, Maguire Grace Amundsen. “besties forever [heart emopji] you two,” Kylie’s right-hand woman noted. Other Stassie and King Kylie admirers were just as obsessed with the post. “THIS IS ALL I NEEDED TODAYYYY [sic],” one fan gushed, while another agreed, “When your best friend is your soulmate.”

kylie and stassie
Kylie Jenner & her best friend Stassie have been friends since middle school. (TheRealSPW/ MEGA)

As readers might already know, the post comes just a few months after Kylie split from rapper Travis Scott, 31, just before the Christmas holiday. A source close to the starlet told US Weekly that the youngest KarJenner family member and her on-and-off beau planned to spend the holiday together before things turned sour. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,”  the insider claimed at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The “Coffee Bean” hitmaker and his former leading lady previously split in Oct. 2019 after dating for two years. They have welcomed two children during their five-year-long romance. Kylie and Travis’ kids include: Stormi, 5, and Aire Webster, 1. On Jan. 13, a Kardashian-Jenner insider told HollywoodLife the reason the celeb couple parted ways. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” they claimed. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Clearly Kylie has moved on, as she even recently posed in bed alongside Stassie on Jan. 15. “i can’t lose when i’m w u,” the 25-year-old former billionaire captioned the post, to which Stassie replied, “forever.” Both of the gorgeous ladies have been tied at the hip since they became besties in middle school, and clearly they’re still going strong.

