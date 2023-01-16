Kylie Jenner Rocks Crop Top & Skirt While Laying In Bed With BFF Stassie After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is showing her ex what he’s missing! The mom of two shared some sultry new pics to Instagram along side her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, rocking bright colored sets that showed off ample cleavage and curves! Kylie captioned the series of photos, “i can’t lose when i’m w u,” and in them, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier blue long sleeve crop top that featured an array of colorful circles. She matched the top with a micro mini skirt of the same color scheme, while Stassie off-set Ky’s look with an array of yellow, green and red in the same JPG set.

The ladies lounge next to each other, with Anastasia’s head on Kylie’s lap and the lip kit mogul’s hands running through her hair, while both look up at the camera. The other photos in the carousel show Kylie sprawled on the bed and showing off her incredible curves. This sexy pictures come just weeks after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares an 11-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

News broke that the couple, who have been dating on and off since 2017, split again over the holidays when Kylie opted to go to Aspen to celebrate with her family and friends and Travis stayed behind. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com, exclusively, that the famous couple broke up due to the rapper’s lack of commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the source told HL, EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

US Weekly subsequently reported, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Our source added that the couple had recently “hit a rough patch” and were both “feeling super stressed with their busy schedules,” which contributed to their split. “They have broken up several times before and have gotten back together, so no one would be surprised if they do again,” the source close to the KarJenner fam said. “After everything that he went through this past year, the fact that Kylie stood by him speaks volumes.”