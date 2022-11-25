Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Gorgeous In Green Thong Bikini During Thanksgiving Vacation To Mexico

Stassie Karanikolaou looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny green thong bikini while on vacation in Mexico for Thanksgiving.

November 25, 2022
Stassie Karanikolaou
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou looks incredible in a lime green bikini as she hits the beach over the Thanksgiving holiday. The model and social media influencer, 25, showed off her slimline figure as she and a friend walked along the sand near the luxury Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 24 Nov 2022 Pictured: Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA920866_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Stassie Karanikolaou is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit or swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. The 25-year-old spent Thanksgiving on the beach in Mexico when she wore a tiny green bikini with super cheeky, thong bottoms.

Stassie Karanikolaou
Stassie Karanikolaou looked stunning in this green bikini in Mexico. (MEGA)

Stassie’s bikini featured a plunging underwear top that revealed ample cleavage and matching high-rise, skinny-strap thong bottoms. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the two-piece and she accessorized with a body chain around her waist, beaded bracelets, and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

Since arriving in Cabo, Stassie has worn a slew of sexy bikinis and aside from this green one, she also rocked an olive green Skims triangle bikini. The swimsuit featured a triangle top and matching high-rise bottoms. She styled the bikini with layered necklaces and a diamond belly ring.

Stassie Karanikolaou
Stassie wore this green bikini while on vacation in Cabo for Thanksgiving. (MEGA)

Aside from these sexy swimsuits, she recently posted a photo of herself on vacation wearing a purple lace lingerie set while posing outside her doorway. In the photos, Stassie wore a sheer purple lace plunging bra with a matching high-rise lace thong. She had her hair thrown back into a white towel and topped her look off with gold hoop earrings.

A day before that, she posted yet another slideshow of photos of her in a bikini, but this time it was a black two-piece from Monday Swimwear. The underwire top put her chest on full display while the matching super tiny bottoms had side-tie strings. As if the swimsuit couldn’t get any sexier, the back of the bottoms was a thong allowing her to flaunt even more skin.

