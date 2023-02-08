Kylie Jenner Snuggles Baby Aire, 1, In Sweet New Video Clip: Watch

Kylie Jenner cannot get enough of her 1-year-old son Aire Webster! The makeup mogul, 25, snuggled her baby boy in her arms in an adorable clip shared to her Instagram Stories on February 7. Kylie kissed baby Aire on the cheek multiple times, as the song “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez played in the background. Aire looked so cute with his big black eyes and he showed a startling resemblance to his big sister Stormi Webster, 5.

Kylie welcomed her son on February 2, 2022, with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, 30. Aire was born exactly four years and one day after Stormi, so naturally Kylie threw a combined birthday party for both her kids on Feb 1. The Kardashians star hosted the party at her California mansion with custom merchandise, a giant slide, and delicious desserts. Some of Aire and Stormi’s cousins like True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 6, were at the party.

On Aire’s birthday, Kylie shared the sweetest Instagram tribute to the 1-year-old, with an abundance of adorable footage of her second child. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you,” Kylie wrote in her caption. “You complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you,” she also said.

As fans know, Kylie and Travis originally named their son Wolf Jacques Webster, but seven weeks later the reality star announced that he was no longer named Wolf. Kylie waited until Aire was 11 months old when she revealed his real name, and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE intel on how Kylie and Travis decided on the new name.

“Kylie and Travis chose the name ‘Aire’ for a couple of reasons,” our source shared. “One is it went well with the elemental name that they chose for their firstborn, Stormi. It seemed to fit.” The insider also pointed out that “in Hebrew, the name translates to Lion of God. It symbolizes strength and courage.”