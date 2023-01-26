Kylie Jenner Cracks Up Over Viral TikTok Poking Fun At How She & Travis Scott Chose Baby Aire’s Name

Kylie Jenner isn’t offended by the jokes about her and Travis Scott‘s son Aire‘s name. After finally revealing the moniker to the world on Jan. 21, Kylie, 25, reacted to a viral TikTok that poked fun at how The Kardashians star and the rapper, 31, picked their baby boy’s name. In the video, the TikToker pretended to be both Kylie and Travis and used the opening theme from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which lists out the four elements Water, Earth, Fire, and Air, for a hilarious sequence that leads to the pair picking the name.

As Kylie, the TikToker listed out the first three elements, which were met with disapproval from “Travis,” who laid on a bed and shook his head at each of them. But when “Kylie” said “Air,” “Travis” shot up out of excitement, clearly approving the name. The real Kylie was throughly entertained by the video and commented two crying-laughing emojis in the comments section.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul finally confirmed her son’s name nearly a year after his birth in Feb. 2022, alongside sharing the first photos of her second child that she shares with Travis. Kylie simply wrote, “AIRE”, with a white heart, on the post for the big reveal. Kylie later confirmed that her son’s name is pronounced “Air,” after some online confusion.

Kylie Jenner and her son Aire. pic.twitter.com/EVVbjIlDFm — @21metgala (@21metgala) January 21, 2023

As fans know, Kylie originally named her son Wolf Jacques Webster, after Travis’ birth name surname. She and Travis had legally registered his name as such, but back in March 2022, she told fans that was no longer going to be his name. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

After Kylie revealed her son’s actual name, HollywoodLife learned from a source how the reality star and her ex came up with Aire. “Kylie and Travis chose the name ‘Aire’ for a couple of reasons,” the insider said. “One is it went well with the elemental name that they chose for their firstborn, Stormi. It seemed to fit.” The source added, “In Hebrew, the name translates to Lion of God. It symbolizes strength and courage.”

Kylie and Travis are now raising their two children as exes, following their latest split. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told US Weekly in early January. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”