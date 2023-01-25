Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Chose ‘Aire’ As Baby’s Name After Changing It From ‘Wolf’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It only took 11 months for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to reveal their son’s name, but at least fans now know the reasons behind the unique moniker! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the makeup mogul and the rapper decided on Aire (after first announcing the name was ‘Wolf’) to mesh well with their daughter’s name and for its powerful meaning in a Semitic language.

“Kylie and Travis chose the name ‘Aire’ for a couple of reasons,” began the source. “One is it went well with the elemental name that they chose for their firstborn, Stormi. It seemed to fit.” The insider added, “In Hebrew, the name translates to Lion of God. It symbolizes strength and courage.”

The news comes only two days after Kylie took to her Instagram to share the name and the first full photos of her only son. The adorable carousal of snaps included Kyle taking a selfie with the dapper young man, Kylie tickling him while he laughs and a solo of Aire getting ready for a meal in his highchair!

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. Ten days later, Kylie announced her newborn’s name was Wolf Webster! However, seven weeks after the boys’ birth, the reality star announced that he was no longer named Wolf. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” At the time, she did not reveal his new name.

In April, Kylie admitted she wanted to change her son’s name as soon as she signed his birth certificate. “We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name,” she recalled to USA Today. “It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

The same month, Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian also dished on the name dilemma. “There’s one name lingering but she really wants to make sure,” she said on LIVE with Kelly & Ryan. “It’s a really big decision,” she added. “It’s the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.”