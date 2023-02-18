Kylie Jenner Takes Son Aire, 1, Daughter Stormi, 5, & Niece Chicago, 5, To Disneyland: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 25, recently treated her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, as well as her niece Chicago, 5, to a fun day at Disneyland and shared some epic Instagram photos and video clips of the special time. The makeup mogul’s adorable son could be seen rocking a black hoodie while sitting in a stroller and being fed with a spoon, in one of the clips, and another showed her holding the girls’ hands as they skipped outside. She also shared the spotlight with Stormi while standing in a mirror as she took a photo.

The mom-of-two wore a black leather jacket over a black top and baggy black pants during the outing. She had her hair down and also rocked sunglasses. Stormi and Chicago, who posed for an adorable side by side photo with sunglasses, both wore black tops, including a solid one under a black jacket on Stormi and a graphic one on Chicago, and jeans and pants.

Kylie’s latest outing with Stormi, Aire, and Chicago comes just a few weeks after she showed off full photos of her baby boy for the first time on social media. She held him as he wore a white onesie with blue sharks on it, in one photo, and he wore a white onesie with cars on it and a black knit hat, in another. The beauty shares both of her kids with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

At the same time Kylie shared the photos of Aire, she shared his name for the first time. She and Travis had kept it private for a year after initially naming their son Wolf and then changing their minds. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

As Kylie continues to raise her two kids and spend memorable moments with them, she’s also been working on building a new mansion, three years after buying the $15 million land. Construction workers have started the process in the Hidden Hills, CA location, where the Kylie Cosmetics creator will live with her brood. New photos showed a fence that surrounds the property as structures, including a garage and guest house, are being built.