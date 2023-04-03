Khloe Kardashian Throws Lavish ‘Octonauts’ Party For True’s 5th Birthday: Photos & Videos

Khloe Kardashian reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson at True's birthday party, where other members of the KarJenner family also made appearances.

Khloe Kardashian
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Happy (early) birthday True Thompson! Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter turns 5 years old on April 12 but Khloe, 38, threw her baby girl an early birthday party at her house on Saturday, April 1. Khloe shared tons of pictures and videos from the party, which was themed around Ocotnauts, True’s favorite children’s TV show. “Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!” Khloe wrote on the first slide on her IG Stories. “Her birthday isn’t until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday,” she added. “I’ll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old. True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special.”

True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 32, was at the party. Khloe and Tristan aren’t together anymore, but they’re still on good terms despite Tristan’s repeated cheating on the reality star. Some of Khloe’s family members including Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were at the party, as well. True got to hang with some of her cousins including Kylie’s kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 6.

Khloe had Ocotnauts balloons all outside her house and around the pool for the party. There was a piñata, a ball pit, a slime-making station, and more fun activities for the kids. There was also so much dessert like cotton candy, cake push pops, and ice cream sandwiches. True and the other kids were even able to interact with real-life sea creatures inside water tanks.

Khloe gave birth to her daughter on April 12, 2018, and she’s absolutely cherished her role in life as True’s mom. Last year, Khloe welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate. The Hulu star shares both her children with Tristan, who has cheated on Khloe multiple times, including when he knowingly fathered a child with another woman in 2021. Once Khloe learned about Tristan’s latest scandal, she officially dumped the NBA player, but they are still friendly co-parents.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True (Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Khloe and Tristan were seeing each other romantically again after the pair began spending more time together following the sudden death of Tristan’s mother, but a source close to Khloe confirmed to HollywoodLife that such a reconciliation is not in the cards. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source stated.

