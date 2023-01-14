Kim & Khloe Kardashian Join Drake As They Arrive At Tristan Thompson’s Mom’s Funeral In Toronto

Kim Kardashian was by sister Khloe Kardashian’s side as they arrived at Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson’s mom’s funeral in Toronto on Saturday, January 14. Alongside the famous reality stars was rapper Drake, who is close friends with the NBA player and even featured him in his music video last year. Wearing all black with oversized dark sunglasses, Kim & Khloe held solemn looks on their faces. Drake, also appearing somber, pulled up in an all-black wardrobe featuring a fur-trimmed overcoat.

The day before, Kim and Khloe were seen with their mom Kris Jenner boarding a private jet headed to Toronto, where Tristan’s mom, Andrea Thompson, died unexpectedly there on Friday, January 6 after suffering a heart attack. At the time, Khloe had flown out to Toronto with Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy born in August via surrogacy. Three days later, on January 8, Kim was spotted again supporting Khloe in her time of need, as the siblings were seen landing back to Los Angeles from Toronto.

As fans know, Tristan and Khloe have a complicated history. The pair have had an on-again/off-again relationship since first linking up in 2016. With a few scandals and Tristan fathering another child with a different woman right before they welcomed their son, it’s incredibly inspiring and heartwarming to see them come together at this moment.

Even more uplifting was Kris’ heartfelt message from one mother to another when she shared a tribute to Andrea on Instagram. “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” Kris wrote about Andrea. “What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tristan has yet to make a public statement on the death of Andrea. However, he often gushed about her on his Instagram, as proven in a Mother’s Day post where he shared a video of her and captioned it, “One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son❤️. Not all superheroes wear capes.” In the video, Andrea returns the favor, and speaks about the love she has for her family.