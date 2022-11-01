Khloe Kardashian’s Feelings About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson 1 Year After Scandal (Exclusive)

Moving forward. Khloe Kardashian is ready to co parent her two little ones with Tristan Thompson, according to a source close to the Good American co-founder — even after his paternity scandal rocked their growing family. “Khloe still wants Tristan there for the special moments, she feels it’s important for her kids to have those memories with him and bond,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the reality icon’s feelings on co-parenting with the NBA great. “She’s aware that people are going to have opinions about her inviting him around but she’s not going to let that stop her from doing what’s best for her kids.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that finding out that Tristan had a baby boy, Theo, with Maralee Nichols in December 2021 wasn’t painful. After Khloe made the decision to have her second child via surrogate, also a boy, with Tristan, fitness model Maralee, 31, announced last November that she was giving birth to the basketball star’s child. Paternity was proven in January. Khloe, Tristan, and big sister True Thompson, 4, welcomed their new little one on August 5.

“It actually took a lot of strength for her to be able to put aside her own anger and pain and allow for him to be there for Halloween with the kids,” the insider continued. “It certainly isn’t easy for her, but she’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show. Does it make it easy for her? No, but she doesn’t care because the happiness of her children comes above all else.”

Khloe and Tristan have kept details about their little guy, now three months old, close to the vest. But on a Kelly Clarkson Show appearance in late October, Khloe discussed the ongoing speculation about his name. “My daughter says his name is Snowy,” Khloe said. “It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint. I swear she does things just to mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”

Tristan also shares son Prince Oliver, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.