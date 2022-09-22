Khloe Kardashian Goes All Out For 4-Year-Old Daughter True’s 1st Day Of Pre-K: Photos

Khloe Kardashian‘s 4-year-old daughter True got quite the sendoff for her first day of school! Khloe, 38, went all out for the special day on Sept. 21 and ordered True a giant balloon display that showed blue, purple, pink, orange, and yellow balloons falling from pencils that matched those colors. Pink letter balloons that spelled out, “FIRST DAY OF”, were attached to the colorful waterfall of balloons. The phrase was completed with an adorable pink pencil sign hanging from a circular pink balloon that said “PRE-K” on it, so that the full phrase was, “FIRST DAY OF PRE-K”. How cute!

In the Instagram Story Khloe posted of the festive display, she admitted she was feeling emotional sending her firstborn off to preschool for the first time. “I’m still not ok with True being in school,” she wrote with a sad face. “The balloons made it easier”

The company that created the display for True thanked Khloe for her support in their own series of photos they shared of their work. “First day of school for True. Thank you @khloekardashian for including us in this special day,” they wrote in the caption.

Although Khloe may be sad to see her little girl growing up, the dynamic duo certainly enjoyed loads of quality time together in the months leading up to the big sendoff. In June, Khloe watched True do her thing at her first-ever dance recital with her cousin, Dream Kardashian. They also had some fun in the sun during a family trip to Turks and Caicos. Khloe shared several snapshots of her and True from the trip, including the below photo of True adorably clinging onto her back. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” Khloe captioned the sweet snapshot.

And although True just started school officially, she already has been taking lessons in being an older sister. Khloe welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate in August, and True is acing being an older sister, according to an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife source. According to the insider, True “has been so excited to have a baby brother and has been trying to help out with everything.” They added, “She doesn’t want to leave his side and she is constantly giving him kisses and hugs.”