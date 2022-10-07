Tristan Thompson Pictured In Khloe Kardashian’s Neighborhood After She Forgives Him For Cheating

Tristan Thompson wandered near ex Khloe Kardashian’s place, as the NBA star was seen hanging out in her upscale Calabasas, California neighborhood on Friday, October 7. Tristan, 31, rocked a head to toe beige ensemble with an Andre 3000 tee, bright white sneakers, a diamond necklace and earrings, and matching jogging pants. He smiled as he walked and held a cell phone and white bag. Tristan’s outing at the front end of the weekend comes after reality icon Khloe, 38, forgave her former secret fiancé for his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to Tristan’s now 10-month-old son Theo late in 2021.

“It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” Khloe said during a confessional on the Thursday, October 6 episode of The Kardashians, according to The Daily Mail. “Let go and let God.” Khloe also cited her past marriage in her explanation for forgiving Tristan. “It’s probably, maybe practice?” she said. “I think a lot of people maybe forget that I’ve been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable, and I’m still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him.”

The fallout of Tristan‘s illicit relationship with Maralee and the birth of Theo ended Khloe and Tristan’s relationship for good, but the duo later announced they were expecting another child, a son, via surrogate. They welcomed True‘s little brother on August 5. But as a source told us before the infant’s arrival, Khloe had already moved past the drama. “Khloe went through such a roller-coaster of emotion when the news came out that Tristan had fathered a child, but ultimately she was able to get to a place of forgiveness with him,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July.

“Khloe’s got such fierce mother energy, it kind of just overtakes everything,” the source continued. “Being able to have another child is such a huge gift and not something she takes for granted at all. So ultimately, she has chosen to put her attention on that blessing rather than get lost in the other emotions. Sure, people are going to have their opinions and that’s by no means easy to cope with, but she’s not going to let that impact her choices.”