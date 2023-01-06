Khloe Kardashian Reunites With Tristan Thompson After His Mom Dies, Flies To Toronto With Him: Photos

Tristan Thompson had the support of Khloe Kardashian as he arrived home in Toronto, Canada after the death of his mother.

January 6, 2023 5:14PM EST
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tristan Thompson arrived in Toronto, Ontario with his ex Khloe Kardashian after death of his mother Andrea. The NBA star, 31, and the Good American founder, 38, were seen stepping off a private jet from Los Angeles on Thursday, January 5 in the Canadian city which is also Tristan’s hometown. Khloe was bundled up for the cool temperatures in a black wrap coat and beanie, as well as a cozy pair of Ugg style boots and a black handbag. The reality star also appeared to be wearing a gray crewneck and a matching pair of sweatpants for the cool 32 degree weather.

Tristan was also dressed for the snow in a black hoodie and matching skinny sweatpants. He twinned with his ex, whom he shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy born in August via surrogate, with. The Chicago Bulls player added a shiny black puffer jacket, white socks and a low cut black sneaker. He followed Khloe as he walked off the plane and towards a vehicle marked Canada Border Services Agency, likely for a passport check. A black SUV also appeared to be waiting for them to take them to their destination.

Tristan’s mom tragically died in Toronto earlier this week after suffering a heart attack, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife via email. She was then taken to a local hospital, but medical staff were sadly unable to revive her.

Notably, Tristan and Khloe ended their romantic relationship last year after it was discovered that the Canadian athlete had had an affair and fathered another child with Texas based Maralee Nichols. Nichols gave birth to his son Theo in Dec. 2021. The drama and fallout was documented on the bombshell first season of Hulu’s The Kardashian‘s, which lead into the second season where Khloe revealed she was expecting a second child via surrogate in 2022.

Tristan seemingly shared a close bond with his mother, giving her a sweet shoutout on social media for Mother’s Day back in 2020. “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high,” he wrote. “Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes,” he also said.

