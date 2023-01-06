Khloe Kardashian Reunites With Tristan Thompson After His Mom Dies, Flies To Toronto With Him: Photos

Tristan Thompson arrived in Toronto, Ontario with his ex Khloe Kardashian after death of his mother Andrea. The NBA star, 31, and the Good American founder, 38, were seen stepping off a private jet from Los Angeles on Thursday, January 5 in the Canadian city which is also Tristan’s hometown. Khloe was bundled up for the cool temperatures in a black wrap coat and beanie, as well as a cozy pair of Ugg style boots and a black handbag. The reality star also appeared to be wearing a gray crewneck and a matching pair of sweatpants for the cool 32 degree weather.

Tristan was also dressed for the snow in a black hoodie and matching skinny sweatpants. He twinned with his ex, whom he shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy born in August via surrogate, with. The Chicago Bulls player added a shiny black puffer jacket, white socks and a low cut black sneaker. He followed Khloe as he walked off the plane and towards a vehicle marked Canada Border Services Agency, likely for a passport check. A black SUV also appeared to be waiting for them to take them to their destination.

Tristan’s mom tragically died in Toronto earlier this week after suffering a heart attack, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife via email. She was then taken to a local hospital, but medical staff were sadly unable to revive her.

Notably, Tristan and Khloe ended their romantic relationship last year after it was discovered that the Canadian athlete had had an affair and fathered another child with Texas based Maralee Nichols. Nichols gave birth to his son Theo in Dec. 2021. The drama and fallout was documented on the bombshell first season of Hulu’s The Kardashian‘s, which lead into the second season where Khloe revealed she was expecting a second child via surrogate in 2022.

Tristan seemingly shared a close bond with his mother, giving her a sweet shoutout on social media for Mother’s Day back in 2020. “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high,” he wrote. “Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes,” he also said.