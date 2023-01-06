Tristan Thompson’s Mother Unexpectedly Dies In Toronto

Tristan Thompson’s mother died suddenly in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 6. The NBA superstar’s mother, Andrea, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the local hospital where medical personal was unable to revive her. HollywoodLife confirmed the news with Tristan’s reps, with TMZ first reporting the death.

Tristan often gushed about Andrea on his Instagram as proven in a Mother’s Day post where he shared a video of Andrea and captioned it, “One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son❤️. Not all superheroes wear capes.” In the video, Andrea returns the favor, and speaks about the love she has for her family.

Sadly, the last photograph Tristan posted of Andrea to his Instagram was in August 2019. The sweet snap was of Andrea holding Tristan’s baby girl True, whom he shares with his ex Khloe Kardashian. The former couple also share a baby boy born in August via surrogate. Khloe joined Tristan on a private jet flying out to Toronto earlier on Friday, as they were spotted arriving at the Canadian airport together.

Khloe accompanied Tristan to “comfort him” during his loss, according to sources with TMZ. The insiders also said the Good American designer was “very close” to Andrea and that, like the rest of her Kardashian clan, she will always support a “loved one in their most difficult time of need.”

As fans know, Tristan and Khloe have a complicated history. The pair have had an on-again/off-again relationship since first linking up in 2016. With a few scandals and Tristan fathering another child with a different woman right before they welcomed their son, it’s incredibly inspiring and heartwarming to see them come together at this moment.

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on updates of Tristan’s mother’s death, including news of any other members of the KarJenner clan circling their wagons around the basketball player.