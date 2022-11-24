Khloe Kardashian’s Son Is Rob Kardashian’s ‘Twin,’ Kim Says

'The Kardashian's finale concluded with the family spending time with Khloe and her newborn son, who apparently looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

By:
November 24, 2022 12:00AM EST
khloe kardashian
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian’s first few days with her newborn son were captured on the season finale of The Kardashians. After the baby boy was born via surrogate, Khloe took him home and had her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashianover. “Life is good,” Kris gushed. “A new baby in the family is magic. He’s such a blessing. God has a plan and this baby was meant to be here and Khloe gets to be mommy again. That’s really, really special.”

Kris said that Khloe’s baby “looks like” Rob Kardashian, and Kim agreed. “He is actually Rob’s twin,” Kim admitted. “What are we going to name him? That’s what I need to know.” Kris joked that they should just name the baby after his uncle Rob. This episode was filmed at the end of July 2022, but Khloe has yet to publicly reveal the infant’s name or share a photo of him.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian on the red carpet. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock)

Khloe had her second baby amidst a very tough time in her life. Just days after her and Tristan Thompson’s embryo was implanted in the surrogate in Nov. 2022, Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered a son with another woman. The revelation came to light when a paternity lawsuit against Tristan went public. The papers revealed that Tristan had known about the other woman’s pregnancy for months, which meant that he went through with having another child with Khloe while knowing that he likely had a son on the way.

khloe kardashian tristan true thompson
Khloe out with Tristan and True. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Due to the sensitive nature of this situation, Khloe kept news of her second baby a secret until July 2022, just weeks before he was born. “We have had a lot of high highs and definitely a lot of low lows,” Khloe said at the end of The Kardashians finale. “You can’t write this s***. I wish you could write this s*** so it wasn’t our reality, but whatever. Go down, you know, go back up. That’s the beauty of this family. We don’t stay down for long.”

More From Our Partners

ad