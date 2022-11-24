Khloe Kardashian’s Son Is Rob Kardashian’s ‘Twin,’ Kim Says

Khloe Kardashian’s first few days with her newborn son were captured on the season finale of The Kardashians. After the baby boy was born via surrogate, Khloe took him home and had her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, over. “Life is good,” Kris gushed. “A new baby in the family is magic. He’s such a blessing. God has a plan and this baby was meant to be here and Khloe gets to be mommy again. That’s really, really special.”

Kris said that Khloe’s baby “looks like” Rob Kardashian, and Kim agreed. “He is actually Rob’s twin,” Kim admitted. “What are we going to name him? That’s what I need to know.” Kris joked that they should just name the baby after his uncle Rob. This episode was filmed at the end of July 2022, but Khloe has yet to publicly reveal the infant’s name or share a photo of him.

Khloe had her second baby amidst a very tough time in her life. Just days after her and Tristan Thompson’s embryo was implanted in the surrogate in Nov. 2022, Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered a son with another woman. The revelation came to light when a paternity lawsuit against Tristan went public. The papers revealed that Tristan had known about the other woman’s pregnancy for months, which meant that he went through with having another child with Khloe while knowing that he likely had a son on the way.

Due to the sensitive nature of this situation, Khloe kept news of her second baby a secret until July 2022, just weeks before he was born. “We have had a lot of high highs and definitely a lot of low lows,” Khloe said at the end of The Kardashians finale. “You can’t write this s***. I wish you could write this s*** so it wasn’t our reality, but whatever. Go down, you know, go back up. That’s the beauty of this family. We don’t stay down for long.”