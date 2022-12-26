Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Pic With Baby Boy, 4 Mo, & True Thompson, 4, For Christmas: Photo

After months of keeping his identity a secret, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has finally shared a photo of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson, 31. In the photo, which Khloe posted to her Instagram HERE, the Good American Jeans founder was holding the adorable baby boy in one arm. Khloe and Tristan’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson was also in the festive photo — looking up at her gorgeous mom and younger brother. The iconic image was taken while they attended the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas bash on Dec. 24.

Khloe broke her silence about his birth in an Aug. 30 interview with Elle — saying that she loves everything about being a mother of two. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [about being a mom of two]. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she said, adding, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Khloe’s daughter True has appeared in countless photos on her mother and father’s social media, as well as on the Good American Jeans founder’s reality TV show, The Kardashians. As HollywoodLife reported, True has become the best big sister ever to her younger sibling! “True has been so excited to have a baby brother and has been trying to help out with everything. She doesn’t want to leave his side and she is constantly giving him kisses and hugs.” our source previously said. adding that, “Khloe thinks it is so beautiful to see how True has taken over the big sister role on this and she is relieved to see that there are no jealousy issues from True, as she was worried about that.”

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan’s second child was born via a surrogate on Aug. 5. Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer romantically involved, they are both extremely involved in raising their two kids together. Khloe and Tristan officially ended their on-again, off-again romance when Khloe found out that Tristan cheated on her with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, 32, who gave birth to a son that is also Tristan’s child, Theo, in Dec. 2021.

Prior to their final split, Khloe decided to have another child via surrogate in hopes that it would keep their family together. In Oct. 2021, just two months before Maralee gave birth to Theo, Khloe wrote about giving True a sibling on Twitter, stating, “Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it’s God’s plan.”