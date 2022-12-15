Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She’s Still Sleeping With Tristan Thompson During Lie Detector Test

Good American founder Khloe Kardashian, 38, was asked by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, whether she is still sleeping with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 31, during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair on Dec. 15. “Is there anything else you’d like me to ask you? Anything you’d like to clear up, any rumors?”, Kourt asked at the end of the test. “Oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?” Koko quickly replied, “No, I am not. I’m really not.” And when the Lemme founder asked if Khloe was being truthful, the polygraph examiner confirmed that she was. “I would die if it said I was,” the 38-year-old added.

At the start of the test, Kourtney and Koko also reminisced on some iconic moments from their hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ended in 2021. “Kim [Kardashian] once stormed into Robert‘s [Kardashian] apartment,” the 43-year-old began. “Kim stormed in saying, ‘don’t be effing rude’, did that actually hurt?” Khloe then recalled the iconic reality TV moment and confirmed it was painful. “Well she missed me with the purse, she then took her skinny knuckle hands and she definitely hit me,” the mom-of-two said. “And it did hurt because she was up above, it had power and she has a very bony hand.” Koko then told Kourt that if that were to happen today she would “punch her back so hard.”

Kourtney also asked the blonde beauty to be honest about her thoughts on her wedding dress from her recent wedding to Travis Barker this past May. “Did you like my wedding dress?”, the Poosh founder asked, to which Khloe hilariously replied, “It was fine.” She then added that she thought the dress was lovely, but not her taste. “I mean it was beautiful for sure,” she said. “I just would’ve loved to have seen you in that at the after party and then something prior.”

The Kardashians stars’ lie detector test comes just one day after Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy sneakers while running errands in Los Angeles. Khloe’s outfit consisted of grey sweatpants, a zip-up grey hoodie, and the controversial kicks. The Yeezy Boost 350 shoes were designed by rapper Kanye West, 45, who has recently been dropped by Adidas for his antisemitic remarks. More recently, on Nov. 29, Kim and Ye finalized and settled their divorce after over a year of negotiations.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child together on Aug. 5, after finally splitting up for good in Dec. 2021. The duo began dating in 2016, and just two years later they welcomed their daughter, True, 4. In Dec. 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, during his relationship with Khloe. It was later revealed, that Khloe and Tristan had conceived their second child via surrogate in Nov. 2021. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”