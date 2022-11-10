Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Wedding Fitting Photos Of Her Dress & Stunning Long Veil

Kourtney Kardashian can’t get enough of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker, 46 — and who could blame her? On Nov.11 — just six months after marrying the Blink-182 drummer on May 22 — Kourtney, 43, shared never-seen-before photos of her wedding dress and veil fitting on Instagram, which included three different pairs of shoes. As fans know, the reality superstar’s gorgeous gown was designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana, who also hosted their nuptials at their home in Portofino. Click through seven sacrad photos inside their romantic pre-wedding getaway.

Kourtney looked confident in the first photo, as she got fitted for her white wedding dress, which featured a short skirt. The best part of the dress was, perhaps, her cathedral-length veil, which featured an image of the Virgin Mary that was embroidered into it. “In Milan, Italy on the recent episode of @kardashianshulu where we were so beautifully welcomed by @dolcegabbana for my wedding dress fitting,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

“This was my very first time seeing my dress in person and I got to try it on for all of my friends. A moment I will never forget. Domenico Dolce transformed my dress with his hands and teeth, building it on me. Magically unforgettable,” she added. In the following photos, the mother of three shared intimate photos and a video. These included an image of her and Travis hugging, sketches of various wedding dress options, their visit to the Sistine Chapel, and, of course, three pairs of designer shoes.

Kourtney posted the pics to her Instagram in accordance with when their wedding aired on The Kardashians on Hulu. In the episode, Kourtney was out to dinner with Domenico as they discussed the wedding. “I have known Domenico Dolce for years now. We’ve vacationed at their home for years in Portofino, he was at my 40th birthday party, and so we’re super excited to be working with him,” Kourtney said in her confessional.

When the scene switched to Kourtney and Travis seated at a table talking about their upcoming ceremony with Domenico, Kourtney said, “This has been so amazing.” One of her friends at the table agreed, asking, “If this is the fitting, what is the wedding?” Kourtney then revealed the moment she decided on the location. “Yeah we were like, we should just get married here when we walked in and the piano was playing,” she said to the group before Domenico added a joke at the end of their encounter. As he pointed at Kourtney, the legendary designer said, “I wanna book the guy cause he’s simple, not too much diva, cause I think the diva is here,”