Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.

Earlier that day, Khloe took to Instagram to share two sexy snapshots of her wearing her own denim brand, Good American, while in bed. The 38-year-old captioned the post, “Couldn’t decide,” highlighting the fact that she posted two photos that were the same, only one was in black and white. Of course, her pal, Khadijah McCray, 39, took to the comments to share her thoughts on the photo choices. “Both! Yup both!”, she wrote on Khloe’s post. The official Good American account also chimed in and added, “Obsessed with both.”

Koko wearing the Yeezy sneakers comes nearly two months after Adidas dropped Ye for his antisemitic remarks on Oct. 25. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the sportswear company said in a press release at the time. They also revealed that they would be “terminating” their relationship with the designer and rapper, along with “immediately,” halting production of all Yeezy products. In addition, they stated that they would also be stopping payments to Ye.

Despite Khloe wearing the sneakers on Wednesday, she isn’t the first one in her family to rock Yeezys since the controversy. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, also wore a pair of Yeezy slides while out with her daughter, North West, 9, on Nov. 20. Her daughter, which she shares with her ex, Kanye, has also been spotted wearing Yeezy basketball shoes numerous times since her father’s comments.

Earlier, on Oct. 24, the SKIMS founder took to Twitter to condemn any hate speech directed at the Jewish community, however, she did not name Kanye in her post. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” the TV star wrote.

Despite Kim’s statement, her ex-husband, whose divorce was finalized on Nov. 29, took his antisemitic remarks even further on Dec. 1. The “Bound 2” rapper appeared on right-wing personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast and praised Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler during the conversation. “I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts,’” he said. But clearly Khloe and Kim practiced some compartmentalization with their fashion choices as of late, as they both continued to wear the Yeezy brand despite Ye’s comments.