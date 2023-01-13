Kim Kardashian Seen In 1st Photos After Ex Kanye’s Surprise Marriage As She Heads To Toronto: Photos

Kim Kardashian wasted no time getting out of town after Kanye West‘s surprise marriage ceremony! The reality TV icon, 42, was seen smiling in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13, as she took to a private jet bound for Toronto. In photos , the mom of four rocked a black leisure outfit with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Along with her were mom Kris Jenner, 67, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. All three are reportedly headed to funeral services for the mother of Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly there on Friday, January 6 after suffering a heart attack. Khloe and Tristan share two children.

Kim’s dash out of town comes after a stunning revelation by TMZ that her rapper ex held a private marriage ceremony recently with Bianca Censori, an employee of Ye’s Yeezy brand. She’s also notably another striking Kim lookalike. The SKIMS founder and Ye, 45, finalized their divorce back in November, with the controversial rapper paying Kim $200k/month in child support for their shared children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

But despite attempts to coparent, which Kim admits is “hard”, sources have told us that neither Kim nor her famous family want much to do with him anymore. They’ve been distancing themselves from him since his antisemitic Twitter rants, “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week, and a string of attacks on the family left them unwilling to deal with him anymore.

“Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October 2022 report.

A separate source told us the same month that Kim was also distancing herself. “After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye,” the source said. “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”