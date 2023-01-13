Kim Kardashian Seen In 1st Photos After Ex Kanye’s Surprise Marriage As She Heads To Toronto: Photos

Kim Kardashian was seen boarding a private jet to Toronto with Khloe and Kris, where a funeral will be held for Tristan Thompson's late mother.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 13, 2023 5:17PM EST
View gallery
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian dons a Social Distortion crop top as she arrives in style for her daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kim Kardashian wasted no time getting out of town after Kanye West‘s surprise marriage ceremony! The reality TV icon, 42, was seen smiling in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13, as she took to a private jet bound for Toronto. In photos , the mom of four rocked a black leisure outfit with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Along with her were mom Kris Jenner, 67, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. All three are reportedly headed to funeral services for the mother of Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly there on Friday, January 6 after suffering a heart attack. Khloe and Tristan share two children.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was seen boarding a jet in Los Angeles on Jan 13, 2023. (SplashNews)

Kim’s dash out of town comes after a stunning revelation by TMZ that her rapper ex held a private marriage ceremony recently with Bianca Censori, an employee of Ye’s Yeezy brand. She’s also notably another striking Kim lookalike. The SKIMS founder and Ye, 45, finalized their divorce back in November, with the controversial rapper paying Kim $200k/month in child support for their shared children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

But despite attempts to coparent, which Kim admits is “hard”, sources have told us that neither Kim nor her famous family want much to do with him anymore. They’ve been distancing themselves from him since his antisemitic Twitter rants, “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week, and a string of attacks on the family left them unwilling to deal with him anymore.

“Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October 2022 report.

Kim Kardashian
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

A separate source told us the same month that Kim was also distancing herself. “After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye,” the source said. “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad