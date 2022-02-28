See Pics

Kim Kardashian’s Lookalike Chaney Jones Rocks Crop Top, Snuggles With Kanye In Miami — Photos

Chaney Jones was spotted getting cozy with Kanye West — again — and this time in Miami in a sexy crop top.

 Chaney Jones and Kanye West are back together again, this time photographed getting cozy with each other in Miami, Florida after several days of partying. In photos you can see here, Kanye and his Kim Kardashian klone were spotted snuggling in the hobby of their Miami hotel on Monday, as the Instagram model wore a black crop top and tight booty shorts while Ye also sported an all-black ensemble.

The pair have definitely been hanging out a lot as of late, as Chaney recently shared photos of them together in her Instagram stories on Monday. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous model cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic.

Chaney once again resembled Ye’s estranged wife in the new photo, wearing a black crop top and a pair of black sunglasses, and her dark brunette hair was eerily similar to that of the SKIM founder’s. Both Kim and Chaney definitely love wearing an all-black look, and Kanye also shares the same vibe!

Amidst his divorce from Kim, Ye’s been spending a lot of time with Chaney. The brunette beauty continues to dress just like Kim, even to the point where she was was mistaken for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star while at Miami restaurant Makato with Kanye on Feb. 25. “Some people thought that the girl he was with was Kim for a moment,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The source also said that Kanye and Chaney’s night out “felt like all business,” and that “nothing made it look like it was a date.”

Although Kanye and Chaney still haven’t confirmed or denied the status of their relationship, although they have been seen around together so much fans have assumed they’re definitely dating. They first linked up in early February, which is around the time that Ye split from actress Julia Fox, 32, after just six weeks of dating. But as fans know, Kanye’s spent most of his time the past few weeks continuously attacking Kim and her relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, on social media.