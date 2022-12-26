Kim Kardashian In Tears As She Discusses ‘Hard’ Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears when asked about co-parenting her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. In an hour-long interview for the Angie Martinez Podcast, Kim opened up about the backlash that her family has received after Kanye’s barrage of antisemitic remarks towards the Jewish community. Prior to their divorce being finalized on Nov. 29, Kim said that she felt like she protected Kanye. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” she said during the video interview. In a separate part of the interview, Kim talked about co-parenting with Kanye. Wiping away tears, she said, “co-parenting is hard. It is really f***n hard.”

“So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world,” Kim claimed in the interview. “I am hanging on by a thread and I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way. I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything. At school, some of my best friends are the teachers. So, I know what goes on at recess. I know what goes on at lunchtime. I hear what’s being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids.”

Kim was also asked about how she enjoyed doing TikTok videos with her daughter North, she said, “North has a TikTok account on my phone and my phone only.” She also said that North is the only one of her children that have access to such things. “They’re just not on social media. They don’t see stuff. When stuff’s going down like I protect stuff like the TVs and the content that is going on.”

Angie asked the billionaire if it is a full-time job keeping her kids away from news about their famous family. “It is. It is, but it is worth it,” she said. “I could be going through something, but if we’re riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, I have to put that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. I have to act like nothing is wrong. As soon as I dropped them off, I can have a good cry or you know, text back and do what I got to do.”

Kim broke down in tears during ht interview when she compared Kanye to her late father Robert Kardashian, who passed away from cancer when Kim was a teen. “I had the best dad and I have the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that it is what I would want for them. You know, so like, if they don’t know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” That is real heavy grown-up s**t that they’re not ready to deal with,” Kim said, adding, “When they are we will have those conversations and I will be so prepared. But until then I will do anything to keep their life as normal as possible. They are so normal.”