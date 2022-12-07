Kim Kardashian ‘Put Her Own Feelings Aside’ So Kanye West Could Celebrate Saint’s 7th Birthday (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian, 42, had to “put her own feelings aside,” on Monday, December 5 so that her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, could celebrate their son Saint’s seventh birthday at her home and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was all for the good of her son. “Kim put her own feelings aside and made sure that Kanye could have his time with Saint too,” our source revealed. “She agreed [in the custody deal] that Kanye would have equal access to their kids so she’ll do what she needs to do to make that happen. Having Kanye come over and see Saint at her house [for his birthday] was the best option for the kids right now and fortunately Kanye agreed to that arrangement. But this is by no means an easy situation to navigate.”

As HollywoodLife readers know, Kanye has come under fire, and lost lucrative partnerships, for making antisemitic comments on podcasts and social media. In addition, it was recently revealed in a report by Rolling Stone that he allegedly “showed an intimate photograph” of Kim “in job interviews” during his now cancelled Yeezy partnership with Adidas. Kim has denounced Kanye’s hateful comments but part of their recently finalized divorce settlement specifies that Kanye can attend the children’s birthdays if they come to an agreement.

Although Kanye was nowhere to be found when Kim took Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game for a lavish birthday party on Sunday, December 4, he had his time with the now seven-year-old on his actual birthday. “Kim agreed to equal access to the kids on their birthdays and this was the first time that this was actually put to the test,” a source close to the reality star explained. “She did what she is obligated to do and she opened up her home to him so that Saint could spend time with his daddy. She chose to try and make it as easy as possible by opening up her home to him.”

The SKIMS founder celebrated her son’s special milestone with a special tribute to him on her Instagram page. “Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy,” she wrote alongside a snap of her arms wrapped around her second child as he held a football. “I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!” Kim rocked her new honey blond hair color along with sunglasses in the photo, while Saint wore sweats and a Rams jersey. She also shared a series of throwback photos and videos on her Instagram Story. “My chunk is so big now,” she wrote. “I wish he would wear his hair out of braids and twists sometimes.”