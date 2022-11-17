Kim Kardashian Slays Sparkly Bikini For SKIMS Holiday Launch: Photos

Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous figure in some sexy, sparkly SKIMS bikinis. She truly dazzled in the itty bitty outfits.

By:
November 17, 2022 10:11AM EST
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Model behavior! Kim Kardashian was her own best advertisement as she showed off a sparkling new range of clothes from her SKIMS clothing line on Instagram this Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The reality star simply sizzled in the social media shots, where she wore a pair of barely-there bikinis from the brand’s holiday collection. Kim’s cleavage spilled out of the tiny triangle tops, which she carefully adjusted in several of the shots. Leaving little to the imagination, the fashionista’s lingerie — which she modeled in black and nude — also showcased her slim waist and rock-hard abs. Her rhinestone thong was high on the sides and dipped low in the front to emphasize her hourglass hips.

Kim was definitely going for a sultry look with her glam. She brushed her tousled blonde tresses over her shoulder, letting dark roots peek out from her sleek center part. Letting her figure really take the spotlight, the mega-influencer went with simple makeup, opting for bright, glowy skin with glossy, nude lips and wispy eyelashes.

Kim Kardashian sparkles in a little snakeskin bikini during a Malibu beach shoot for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ in 2020. The ensemble was so similar to her SKIMS looks. (BACKGRID)

All business in the caption, the mother-of-three told her some 333 million followers that the SKIMS holiday shop was up and ready. Kim hasn’t just been focusing on her shapewear and apparel empire this season, however. The star, who Forbes says is worth 1.9 billion , launched her SKKN by Kim skincare line in June and founded the private equity firm Skky Partners with Jay Sammons in Sep.

Talking about SKIMS with Vogue in Mar. 2021, Kim emphasized the line’s comfort. “All of our collections are made from materials that you can wear all day, every day,” she said. “Being comfortable is really important to me and I’m a firm believer that when you feel your best, you look your best. You can always find me in Skims PJs or our Fits Everybody underwear because of how effortless and easy they are.”

