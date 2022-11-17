Kim Kardashian Slays Sparkly Bikini For SKIMS Holiday Launch: Photos

Model behavior! Kim Kardashian was her own best advertisement as she showed off a sparkling new range of clothes from her SKIMS clothing line on Instagram this Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The reality star simply sizzled in the social media shots, where she wore a pair of barely-there bikinis from the brand’s holiday collection. Kim’s cleavage spilled out of the tiny triangle tops, which she carefully adjusted in several of the shots. Leaving little to the imagination, the fashionista’s lingerie — which she modeled in black and nude — also showcased her slim waist and rock-hard abs. Her rhinestone thong was high on the sides and dipped low in the front to emphasize her hourglass hips.

Kim was definitely going for a sultry look with her glam. She brushed her tousled blonde tresses over her shoulder, letting dark roots peek out from her sleek center part. Letting her figure really take the spotlight, the mega-influencer went with simple makeup, opting for bright, glowy skin with glossy, nude lips and wispy eyelashes.

All business in the caption, the mother-of-three told her some 333 million followers that the SKIMS holiday shop was up and ready. Kim hasn’t just been focusing on her shapewear and apparel empire this season, however. The star, who Forbes says is worth 1.9 billion , launched her SKKN by Kim skincare line in June and founded the private equity firm Skky Partners with Jay Sammons in Sep.

Talking about SKIMS with Vogue in Mar. 2021, Kim emphasized the line’s comfort. “All of our collections are made from materials that you can wear all day, every day,” she said. “Being comfortable is really important to me and I’m a firm believer that when you feel your best, you look your best. You can always find me in Skims PJs or our Fits Everybody underwear because of how effortless and easy they are.”