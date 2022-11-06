Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 1st Time Seen Speaking Since His Anti- Semitic Words At Saint’s Football Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted exchanging what appeared to be friendly words in front of their daughter North while on the sidelines during game.

By:
November 6, 2022 5:40PM EST
View gallery
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Thousand Oaks, CA - Kim Kardashian attends her daughter North's Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910307_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, once again appear to be on speaking terms. The former lovebirds, who reportedly weren’t speaking after Kanye posted anti-Semitic tweets on Twitter, were photographed in the middle of what appeared to be a friendly conversation with each other while on the sidelines of their six-year-old son Saint‘s flag football game on Sunday. Their daughter North, 9, was also standing with them as they mingled at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Kim wore a black jacket and black biker shorts during the outing and had her long blonde hair down. Kanye wore a gray hoodie with the hood over his head and white pants. The doting parents and sister watched Saint play with his team in the season finale of the NFL Flag Football season, where all the leagues come together and play games in the home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers. They were with someone else and were surrounded by onlookers as they took in the moment.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim and Kanye during their marriage. (SplashNews)

Kim and Kanye’s latest exchange comes after Kanye made headlines for writing anti-Semitic words on social media, causing him to be suspended and/or banned on some platforms. It also caused a lot of backlash from fellow celebs, fans, and critics, and many brands he had partnerships with, including Adidas, terminated their contracts with him. Adidas’ decision to drop him also came after he said, “I can say antisemitic sh*t, and Adidas cannot drop me,” during a controversial interview on the Drink Champs podcast.

In addition to his anti-Semitic words, Kanye caused controversy when he apparently got into an argument with a parent at one of Saint’s recent soccer matches. A source told us that since the argument, Kim has been getting “heat” from other parents of kids on the soccer team. “Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife just a few days ago.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kids
Kim and Kanye with some of their kids during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Although the reason for the alleged argument hasn’t been confirmed, the insider said it was sparked by Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments. “Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game,” the insider explained. “Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye. Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad