Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.

“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” the source told us. Kanye’s Antisemitic rants started on Oct. 8, when he shared on social media that he wanted to “go death con 3 on Jewish People,” adding, “you guys have toyed with me and tried to blackmail anyone who opposes your agenda.” Aside from being temporarily removed from both Instagram and Twitter, this led to a massive backlash against the rapper, for good reason.

"I will say I'm sorry for the people I hurt… "Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt." Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @kanyewest | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/qdhwQ5OFTU — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 19, 2022

And according to our source, this may have also been the reason for the argument that took place at his son’s peaceful soccer game several weeks later. “Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source said. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”

As reported, just five days prior, on Oct. 25, Kanye was officially dropped by Adidas, who he had a multi-billion-dollar collaboration with. In addition, GAP, who had already cut ties with him, removed the website that was used to sell his products. By that time, he had already lost the support of Balenciaga, as well as his close connections at Vogue. In total, Kanye’s actions have caused him to lose nearly a dozen partnerships, causing many to question how the rapper will make money to support himself. “Kim feels like she has been watching Kanye sink his ship from the safety of her shore,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “Her best approach at all public events is to ignore him. The other parents are not having the easiest time doing this.”