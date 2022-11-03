Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian 'feels helpless because she does not have any control' over Kanye West.

By:
November 3, 2022 8:50PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian takes North for ice cream Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5003783 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian arrive's at North's Basketball Game on her birthday in Calabasas Ca. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA909983_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian Was Spotted Leaving North's BasketBall Game Holding Her Other Kids Chicago & Saint In Thousand Oaks, CA. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Saint West Kardashian,Chicago West Kardashian Ref: SPL5494981 151022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian does her soccer mom duties in Calabasas, Calif. on April 10, 2022. (Splashnews)

“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” the source told us. Kanye’s Antisemitic rants started on Oct. 8, when he shared on social media that he wanted to “go death con 3 on Jewish People,” adding, “you guys have toyed with me and tried to blackmail anyone who opposes your agenda.” Aside from being temporarily removed from both Instagram and Twitter, this led to a massive backlash against the rapper, for good reason.

And according to our source, this may have also been the reason for the argument that took place at his son’s peaceful soccer game several weeks later. “Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source said. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”

As reported, just five days prior, on Oct. 25, Kanye was officially dropped by Adidas, who he had a multi-billion-dollar collaboration with. In addition, GAP, who had already cut ties with him, removed the website that was used to sell his products. By that time, he had already lost the support of Balenciaga, as well as his close connections at Vogue. In total, Kanye’s actions have caused him to lose nearly a dozen partnerships, causing many to question how the rapper will make money to support himself. “Kim feels like she has been watching Kanye sink his ship from the safety of her shore,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “Her best approach at all public events is to ignore him. The other parents are not having the easiest time doing this.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad