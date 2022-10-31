Kanye West Storms Out Of Saint’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent

Rapper Kanye West, 45, seemingly let his anger get the best of him as he was seen getting into an alleged argument with a fellow parent at Saint West‘s soccer game on Oct. 29, per TMZ. In the video, shared by the popular tabloid, Ye is seen waving his hands around until he gets so upset that he ends up walking away from her. The woman, who is unidentified, is also seen approaching the “Praise God” singer as he is speaking with intense body language. It is not clear what the two were talking about as the witness’ video was taken from a distance.



At the soccer game on Saturday, Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 42, was also spotted, however, she seemingly kept her distance from him throughout the event. The SKIMS founder rocked her classic monochromatic Balenciaga look with black trousers, a turtleneck, and a leather trench coat. Kim also completed the soccer mom attire with a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the strong sun. Kanye, who was not pictured near Kim, sported a green bomber jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and his go-to chunky rainboots.

The Grammy-winner’s alleged debate with the parent comes amid Ye’s second suspension from Instagram this month, according to NBC News. On Oct. 30, Kanye reportedly took to Parler to share a screenshot that said he was once again suspended from Instagram for “violating” the platform’s policies. A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to the outlet that they deleted a post from the Yeezy designer‘s account and have placed it on another suspension.

Kanye’s posts on the conservative “free speech” app included an alleged screenshot of the Instagram suspension. “We restrict certain activity to protect our community. Based on your use, this action will be unavailable for you until 2022-11-29,” the screenshot read. Furthermore, the 45-year-old went into detail about what he tried to post to Instagram. Ye claimed that he was trying to share a screenshot between him and Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons. The person texting him was Russell, Ye claimed, and he reportedly told him to “leave this fight and strategize” and “rebuild your biz.” To which the musician responded to with more disparaging remarks about the Jewish community.

Since Kanye’s anti-Semitic remarks on Oct. 9, multiple companies including Adidas, GAP, Footlocker, and more have ended their partnerships with him. Adidas released a press release on Oct. 25 with the following statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”