Kim Kardashian & Son Saint, 6, Stay Close Heading To His Soccer Game Amid Reports She’s ‘Not Talking’ To Kanye

Kim Kardashian, 41, made Saturday all about her motherly duties. The reality star was photographed taking her son Saint, 6, to a soccer game in Los Angeles, CA and kept him close by keeping one hand on his back as they walked into the area he played in. Once she dropped him off, she was spotted cheering him from the sidelines while sitting in a lawn chair alongside her nephew and Saint’s cousin, Reign Disick, 7, who also got in on the spectator fun.

Kim wore a bright turquoise jacket over a black top and matching shorts and had a multi-colored long-sleeved shirt tied around her waist. She also rocked sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down. Saint showed off his black soccer uniform and looked excited for the day. Reign also looked stylish in a black and white striped long-sleeved top and red shorts.

Kim, Saint, and Reign’s latest outing comes after the SKIMS founder made headlines for reports claiming she’s “not talking” to her ex and father of her kids, Kanye West. “They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” a source recently told Page Six. The source also claimed that Kim was “repulsed” by Ye’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts, his anti-Semitic tweets, and his shocking interview with Tucker Carlson. “She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric,” the source said.

Despite the lack of communication, Kanye and Kim both showed up to their daughter North‘s basketball game in Thousand Oaks last week. He again wore his “White Lives Matter” shirt and stood off to the side as he watched the nine-year-old play on the court. Kim was spotted sitting in a seat a few feet away from him and it’s unclear if the two interacted at all but they weren’t photographed near each other.

In addition to making headlines for his controversial shirts, Kanye recently got attention after a source told us that despite everything, he still “has not given up hope” to get back together with Kim, whom he split from in Feb. 2021. “Kanye has not given up hope on getting back together with Kim,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Kanye understands that things might not happen now, or anytime soon, but he knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives no matter what.”