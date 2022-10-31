Kim Kardashian Seemingly Avoids Kanye West At Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian, 42, avoided her ex Kanye West, 45, at their 6-year-old son Saint‘s soccer game in Calabasas over the Halloween weekend. Kim sat in a black fold up chair on the grass with her son Psalm, 3. The SKIMS founder chatted with a female friend and didn’t interact with Kanye, who stood by himself far away from Kim.

Kim wore an all-black outfit from her go-to brand Balenciaga that included a jacket, pants, and a pair of black sunglasses. The luxury fashion brand just dropped Kanye over his antisemitic remarks. Kim seemed to be in good spirits at the game and she cheered on Saint while managing to avoid her ex.

Kanye, meanwhile, stood on the sidelines while wearing a bright green bomber jacket, a black T-shirt, and a pair of jeans. The Grammy Award winning rapper also wore a gray hat and a pair of knee-high black rubber boots. Kanye folded his arms and closely watched his and Kim’s eldest son play soccer.

Kim and Kanye also avoided each other at Saint’s basketball game this past weekend. The former couple are reportedly trying to work out a custody and property settlement to avoid a December trial after their divorce, TMZ reported. They are still co-parenting their four children but there’s a lot of tension over Kanye’s recent incendiary antics. Ye has been dropped by Adidas, Yeezy Gap, Balenciaga, Foot Locker, and other companies he had contracts with over his anti-Semitic comments.

“Kim is at a complete loss for words right now,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Kim’s reaction to the firestorm that Kanye has created. “Kanye felt like he could not be canceled, and Kim is, literally, watching him get canceled,” they told us. “He has lost all his lucrative deals and he has lost the respect of her entire family and all their former friends,” the second source told HL.

One of our insiders also revealed that Kim “is being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids.” The source also shared that Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter North, 9, is their only child that knows what’s going on with the controversy at this point.