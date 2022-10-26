Scott Disick Is ‘Done’ With Kanye West After His ‘Really Offensive’ Anti-Semitic Comments

Scott Disick is “done” with Kanye West after his recent anti-Semitic remarks. A few sources close to the Talentless CEO, 39, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why Scott feels the rapper’s hateful comments about Jewish people are “really offensive.”

“Scott and Kanye had gotten really close over the years. And although they’ve since grown apart, Scott is very disappointed over Kanye’s recent remarks about Jewish people,” one source said. “Even though Scott isn’t super religious, he takes Judaism seriously and even made a special trip to Israel a few years ago where he was blessed by a rabbi.”

“It’s really offensive to Scott that Kanye is saying these things. Scott hasn’t reached out because he really doesn’t see a point,” the friend continued. “He doesn’t think anything good would come out of it because Kanye has clearly made up his mind. Now that Kanye and Kim [Kardashian] are nearly divorced, and Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott have broken up for good, there’s really no reason for them to hang out. Other than the fact that their kids are cousins, they don’t have a personal connection which would require them to be in the same room with each other. Scott is trying to just ignore the noise.”

Another source with insider information told HL, “Scott used to be tight with Kanye when he was married to Kim. But Kanye really started getting under Scott’s skin when he was coming after Pete [Davidson] when the two were dating. He thought that Kanye showed his true colors then. And now, after all of this, Scott is done with Kanye. He has nothing to say to him ever again and he does not want his kids to associate with him either. His actions are unjustifiable, and Scott does not understand why he would purposely hurt so many people. It makes no sense to Scott.”

As we previously reported, the Yeezy designer, 45, was removed from Twitter and Instagram after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media earlier this month. He has also been dropped from numerous partnerships including Balenciaga, Adidas, Vogue, and more. In his problematic tweets, Kanye wrote that he wanted to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” and wrote, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone who opposes your agenda.”

As fans may know, Scott was raised Jewish and in December 2020 he posted an Instagram photo from his trip to Israel where he received a blessing from a rabbi in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem. “Blessings on blessing on blessings on blessings,” the caption read.