Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Both Attend Saint’s Basketball Game After He Was Dropped By Adidas: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrived at the game separately and watched Saint play in the gymnasium, as they reportedly work on a custody settlement.

By:
October 29, 2022 1:40PM EDT
View gallery
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Thousand Oaks, CA - Kim Kardashian attends her daughter North's Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910307_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Vasquez/RMBI/RMLA / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, were photographed at their son Saint’s basketball game on Oct. 28, just days after Adidas cut ties with the latter. They arrived separately and were seen watching their second-oldest child in different sections of the gymnasium, which was in Calabasas, CA, as other parents joined around them.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West
Kim and Saint at the basketball game. (Vasquez / BACKGRID)

Kim wore a black top under a black jacket, black shorts, and a neon green shirt wrapped around her waist. She also wore sunglasses and black flip flops as her blonde hair was pulled back in an up do. Kanye wore a black top under a gray hoodie and teal coat, light blue jeans with white splatter marks on them, black boots, and a camouflaged hat.

Kanye West
Kanye at the game. (RMBI/RMLA / BACKGRID)

Kim and Kanye’s appearance at Saint’s game comes as they are reportedly trying to work out a custody and property settlement to avoid a Dec. trial, after their divorce, TMZ reported. The rapper is apparently working with Beverly Hills attorney Nick Salick, after his New York lawyers Bob Cohen and Bernard Clair parted ways with him after he posted anti-Semitic comments, which got him restricted/banned on some social media apps. Kim’s lawyer is Laura Wasser.

In addition to the custody and property settlement, Kanye has been facing backlash from his anti-Semitic comments, which has included him being dropped by Adidas and other companies he had contracts with, knocking him off the billionaire list. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas, who worked with Kanye for nine years, said in a statement last week.

Adidas’ partnership with Ye accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth, according to Forbes. “The $1.5 billion value of the Adidas deal was calculated off of a multiple of annual earnings. Based on interviews with industry experts, Forbes had viewed the royalties Ye received from Adidas to be similar to royalties from music catalogs or film residuals,” the outlet reported. Kanye’s new net worth is now reportedly $400 million and comes from “real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kims shapewear firm, SKIMS.”

More From Our Partners

ad