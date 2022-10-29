Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Both Attend Saint’s Basketball Game After He Was Dropped By Adidas: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, were photographed at their son Saint’s basketball game on Oct. 28, just days after Adidas cut ties with the latter. They arrived separately and were seen watching their second-oldest child in different sections of the gymnasium, which was in Calabasas, CA, as other parents joined around them.

Kim wore a black top under a black jacket, black shorts, and a neon green shirt wrapped around her waist. She also wore sunglasses and black flip flops as her blonde hair was pulled back in an up do. Kanye wore a black top under a gray hoodie and teal coat, light blue jeans with white splatter marks on them, black boots, and a camouflaged hat.

Kim and Kanye’s appearance at Saint’s game comes as they are reportedly trying to work out a custody and property settlement to avoid a Dec. trial, after their divorce, TMZ reported. The rapper is apparently working with Beverly Hills attorney Nick Salick, after his New York lawyers Bob Cohen and Bernard Clair parted ways with him after he posted anti-Semitic comments, which got him restricted/banned on some social media apps. Kim’s lawyer is Laura Wasser.

In addition to the custody and property settlement, Kanye has been facing backlash from his anti-Semitic comments, which has included him being dropped by Adidas and other companies he had contracts with, knocking him off the billionaire list. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas, who worked with Kanye for nine years, said in a statement last week.

Adidas’ partnership with Ye accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth, according to Forbes. “The $1.5 billion value of the Adidas deal was calculated off of a multiple of annual earnings. Based on interviews with industry experts, Forbes had viewed the royalties Ye received from Adidas to be similar to royalties from music catalogs or film residuals,” the outlet reported. Kanye’s new net worth is now reportedly $400 million and comes from “real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim‘s shapewear firm, SKIMS.”