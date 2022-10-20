Howard Stern Likens Kanye West To Hitler In Explosive Response To Rapper’s Anti-Semitic Comments

Howard Stern, 68, slammed Kanye West, 45, on his radio show for the anti-Semitism that the rapper has been spewing on social media. “I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill,’ ” the radio host said on The Howard Stern Show on October 19. “The sh*t that he’s spewing… I’m talking about his latest wacky anti-Semitic rant that he feels really free to spout,” Howard added, referencing Kanye’s hateful comments that he’s refused to apologize for.

“F*ck this mental illness self defense.” Howard Stern is fed up with Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants, and isn’t buying the “mental health issues” excuse anymore. (Via Mediaite and SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/j0vQ1tkloU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

Howard, who is Jewish, mentioned how he experienced anti-Semitism growing up, before he continued to lay into Kim Kardashian‘s ex husband. “Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the sh*t this guy’s into, and f**k this mental illness, self-defense thing that he’s into. You know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill. Don’t worry about it,’ ” Howard said, adding of Kanye, “If he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”

After playing a clip from Kanye’s interview with Chris Cuomo, where the rapper blamed the “Jewish underground media mafia” for why he’s never been referred to as a billionaire, Howard called Kanye a “douchebag” and completely torched Ye in a lengthy rant. “This is so depressing,” Howard said about Kanye’s behavior. “I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,” he added.

Kanye has been slammed by numerous celebrities, such as Sarah Silverman and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, for the hateful rant he spewed on Saturday, Oct. 8. Ye tweeted out that he wants to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. A second tweet read, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The father-of-four’s account has been locked for violating Twitter’s policies.

Ye chatted with British television host Piers Morgan about the controversy in a preview for the upcoming two-hour special, where Kanye showed no remorse for his anti-Semitic remarks. “Are you sorry you said it?” Piers asked. “No. Absolutely not,” Kanye replied. The Grammy winner also admitted that his remarks are “racist,” and that he doesn’t care.