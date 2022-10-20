Howard Stern Likens Kanye West To Hitler In Explosive Response To Rapper’s Anti-Semitic Comments

Howard Stern called out Kanye West's 'wacky' anti-Semitic remarks on his radio show, and suggested that the rapper should maybe be placed in a conservatorship like Britney Spears was.

By:
October 20, 2022 12:03PM EDT
Kanye West
View gallery
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Kanye West seen leaving an office building in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Kanye West Ref: SPL1432092 060217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Howard Stern, 68, slammed Kanye West, 45, on his radio show for the anti-Semitism that the rapper has been spewing on social media. “I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill,’ ” the radio host said on The Howard Stern Show on October 19. “The sh*t that he’s spewing… I’m talking about his latest wacky anti-Semitic rant that he feels really free to spout,” Howard added, referencing Kanye’s hateful comments that he’s refused to apologize for.

Howard, who is Jewish, mentioned how he experienced anti-Semitism growing up, before he continued to lay into Kim Kardashian‘s ex husband. “Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the sh*t this guy’s into, and f**k this mental illness, self-defense thing that he’s into. You know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill. Don’t worry about it,’ ” Howard said, adding of Kanye, “If he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”

After playing a clip from Kanye’s interview with Chris Cuomo, where the rapper blamed the “Jewish underground media mafia” for why he’s never been referred to as a billionaire, Howard called Kanye a “douchebag” and completely torched Ye in a lengthy rant. “This is so depressing,” Howard said about Kanye’s behavior. “I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,” he added.

Howard Stern
Howard Stern; Kanye West (Photo: Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Kanye has been slammed by numerous celebrities, such as Sarah Silverman and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, for the hateful rant he spewed on Saturday, Oct. 8. Ye tweeted out that he wants to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. A second tweet read, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The father-of-four’s account has been locked for violating Twitter’s policies.

Ye chatted with British television host Piers Morgan about the controversy in a preview for the upcoming two-hour special, where Kanye showed no remorse for his anti-Semitic remarks. “Are you sorry you said it?” Piers asked. “No. Absolutely not,” Kanye replied. The Grammy winner also admitted that his remarks are “racist,” and that he doesn’t care.

More From Our Partners

ad