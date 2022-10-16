Kanye West Says North, 9, ‘Just Wants Her Family Back’ After His Split From Kim Kardashian: Watch

Kanye West, 45, spoke out about his oldest daughter North, 9, apparently missing how things used to be when he and her mom, Kim Kardashian, 41, who split from him in Feb. 2021, were still together, in a new interview. The rapper, who was recently restricted on Instagram due to controversial messages, including some that were labeled “anti-Semitic,” said the preteen “just wants her family back,” during an appearance on Drink Champs. “Nori just want the family back together. I just want the family back together,” he said in the video, which can be seen in full above.

Kanye was talking about Kim’s reactions to him when he brought up North’s alleged feelings and talked about his opinion on the SKIMS founder as well. He revealed he feels she’s putting out a wrong message of him being “crazy” and even mentioned how he doesn’t condone the recent headline-making news about her and ex Pete Davidson having sex by the fireplace in honor of her grandmother, which she admitted on a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The “Jesus Walks” creator also accused the Kardashians of “kidnapping” his “daughter in public” and claimed he “didn’t have the address” of where she was until Travis Scott gave it to him.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has talked about the kidnapping accusation. He first made it back in Jan. when he filmed and published a video of himself claiming he was kept from his youngest daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began in the clip, which was posted by TMZ. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”

“I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen,” he continued, referring to North, Chicago, as well as his other two kids, sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. “And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.”

He also went on to describe the lengths he went to when he tried to get the address of the party and claimed Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson also kept the address from him. “I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her,” he explained.

“My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life,” he added. “That’s the whole point of having money. There’s a lot of people in this position who aint got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmom be playing games. They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me!”