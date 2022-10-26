How Kim Kardashian Discussed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks With Their Kids (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian is keeping her personal feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent string of hate-filled and anti-Semitic remarks away from the four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although their eldest daughter North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim, 43, “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation. “As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the source told us.

“Of course, everyone’s talking about this but they’re all very careful not to put Kanye down if the kids are in earshot,” the source said. As previously reported, Kim is “disgusted” by Kanye’s recent actions, which include making dangerous anti-Semitic and racist remarks in several recent podcasts. But Kim is not letting it affect Kanye’s access to their children. “When it comes to the kids having time with their dad, she’s keeping things very organized and almost mechanical because it’s still important to her that the kids see their dad,” the source added. “This is all mortifying for her, but she doesn’t want it to interfere with how her kids live their lives.”

After being banned from Twitter and Instagram on Oct. 8 over a post that threatened Jewish people by writing that he was going to go “Death Con 3” on them, Kanye, 45, has been outcast from nearly all of his income-generating corporations, which now include Yeezy Gap, Balenciaga, Adidas, Vogue, CAA, Foot Locker, and TJ Maxx. The biggest shock came on Oct., 25 when Adidas, who had a collaboration with Kanye that generated the company more than $1 billion a year, dropped Ye. According to a second source, Kim saw this coming.

“Kim is at a complete loss for words right now. Kanye felt like he could not be canceled, and Kim is, literally, watching him get canceled,” they told us. “He has lost all his lucrative deals and he has lost the respect of her entire family and all their former friends,” the second source told HollywoodLife. Kim is still shocked by his horrific antisemitic and racist remarks, and she is just beside herself. She does not understand why Kanye would burn everything he loved to the ground. It is the worst possible outcome on all fronts.”

One day before Kanye was dropped by Adidas, which caused him to be kicked off Forbes billionaire list, the reality star and SKIMS founder denounced his actions on her social media, writing, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.” The source said that she has given up on trying to fix things, “Kim is praying that this will be a wake-up call for Kanye, she’s devastated by how bad things have gotten,” the source told us. “She’s so disappointed and upset with him and truly doesn’t know what to do at this point. She’s tried every possible thing to get through to him, it’s truly heartbreaking that it’s come to this.”