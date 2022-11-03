Kanye West Allegedly Praised Hitler In Meetings, Former Worker Claims In Court Docs

Kanye West allegedly went so far with his antisemitism that he praised Hitler in meetings, new court documents reveal. According to NBC News, the rapper, 45, paid out a settlement to an anonymous past employee who accused Ye of using antisemitic language around them while in the workplace. Per the docs obtained by the outlet, three past employees or associates alleged that he used antisemitic language on multiple occasions. Three more accused him of an antisemitic rant during an interview at the offices of TMZ in Los Angeles.

Some said he’d rambled about conspiracy theories surrounding Jewish people, while others claimed he had praised Adolf Hitler in a professional setting. All of the alleged incidents happened within the past five years, the docs claim, and the person who received the settlement had signed a nondisclosure agreement. Per NBC News, a conceptual artist who worked with the embattled rapper recalled multiple instances of Ye praising Hitler or Nazis. However, the artist, Ryder Ripp, said the comments didn’t seem “that dangerous” at the time.

Ryder worked with the embattled rapper from 2014-2018, and his thoughts about Kanye’s antisemitic statements have since changed. “This is dangerous and disgusting and actually violent,” he said. “With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession.”

The former husband of reality TV icon Kim Kardashian, 42, has been all but completely cancelled since an antisemitic Twitter rant in October left him on the wrong side of major backlash. Still, he refused to back down and even doubled down on the comments in the following days. Combined with ongoing attacks on his ex-wife and former in-laws, and backlash over his wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, Kanye appeared to have finally gone too far.

After Adidas and Balenciaga cut ties with him, he was officially no longer a billionaire. For her part, Kim has managed to repeatedly rise above the drama. She took to Twitter with her own statement following Kanye’s inappropriate comments. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote via the platform on Oct. 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

A source close to Kim previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the fashion maven found her ex’s tweets “vile.” “Although nothing that Kanye says at this point surprises Kim anymore, she finds his comments completely vile and disgusting,: the insider said for an October report. “She would never want her kids to think it’s acceptable behavior to act this way, and she’s disgusted with his remarks.”