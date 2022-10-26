Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’

Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.

Kanye admitted to Lex Friedman, who is Jewish, just like Howard, that he’s “antagonizing” the “King of All Media” by taunting him on the podcast. “I used to be a fan of you; now you’re just doing clickbait like everybody else, now you’re just a sad old man Howard,” Ye said. He went on to say, “Now, Howard Stern, this is the first time anyone’s said your name in years – your family doesn’t say your name unless they’re calling to get their bills paid.”

Kim Kardashian‘s ex also accused Howard of being “jealous” of him. “I think he’s just jealous – not just jealous of my c***, he’s jealous that I started my campaign earlier than him. You gotta let go of that jealousy, Howard.” Kanye continued to double down on his anti-semitism during the Lex Friedman Podcast interview.

As we previously reported, Howard likened Kanye to Hitler on the Oct. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show. Howard criticized Kanye and said that the rapper — who he called a “douchebag”— shouldn’t get a free pass just because he’s “mentally ill”, after Kanye refused to apologize for his anti-semitic messages. “This is so depressing,” Howard said on his show. “I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler.” Howard also questioned why Kanye hasn’t been placed under a conservatorship like Britney Spears was for 13 years.

“F*ck this mental illness self defense.” Howard Stern is fed up with Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants, and isn’t buying the “mental health issues” excuse anymore. (Via Mediaite and SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/j0vQ1tkloU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

Kanye’s faced major consequences for his ongoing anti-Jewish rants. He’s been dropped by several brands including Adidas, Footlocker, Gap, and Balenciaga, as well as his talent agency, CAA. Ye is no longer a billionaire after Adidas ended their nine-year relationship with him. Camille Vasquez — the lawyer who worked with Johnny Depp on his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard — also reportedly dropped Ye after he reportedly hired her firm to represent his business.

So many stars have come forward to call out Kanye over his antisemitic comments. The Anti-Defamation League called on Adidas to “reconsider” its partnership with the rapper in light of his statements in an open letter to the company’s executives, before Adidas officially cut ties with Ye. Kanye has stood by his controversial remarks and even told Piers Morgan that he’s “absolutely not” sorry for his behavior.