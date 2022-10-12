Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin’

Trevor Noah, 38, made it clear to viewers that he is not tolerating Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic social media posts during the Oct. 11 episode of The Daily Show. “I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, Trevor said before correcting Ye’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”

The 38-year-old, who is set to leave the show come this December, made sure to further address the 45-year-old rapper’s most recent tweets. Trevor noted how Ye started off the tweet by mentioning that he was “sleepy” and said, “What is that? Does antisemitism make you tired? Is that why MAGA people love the MyPillow guy?” More so, the comedian shared his sympathy for conservatives. “But I will say, man, I feel bad for American right-wingers, because they’re getting Kanye now,” he said.

Trevor touched upon conservatives missing out on the Grammy-winner’s hit albums. “They missed College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation – they missed all of that… they’re getting this Kanye,” the TV personality continued. “It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school.”

The main tweet that Trevor was referring to throughout the bit was the Oct. 9 post where Kanye wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE [sic] The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic [sic] because black people are actually Jew also [sic] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Since then, the father of Kim Kardashian‘s four kids has since been suspended from both Twitter and Instagram.

Trevor himself has even faced attacks from Ye himself in March of this year. After he addressed Ye’s remarks about Pete Davidson, 28, dating Kanye’s ex, the Yeezy designer took to Instagram to use a racial slur against Trevor. As a result, the “Bound 2” singer was suspended from Instagram.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Trevor showed compassion for Kanye at the time. “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection,” he wrote. “I thought differently about how I spent my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, s–t I still smile every time I put on a seatbelt because of you.” He concluded his message by calling the musician “an incredible part of my life” and explained that is “why it breaks my heart to see you like this.”