Kanye West Leaves LA Bagel Shop As Patrons Whisper That He Should ‘Go Home’, Eyewitness Says (Exclusive)

Kanye West did not have a good week — and justifiably so. On the same day that the 45-year-old fallen rapper and fashion designer was turned away from Sketchers for “unauthorized filming,” he also got the same sort of reaction from patrons at an LA bagel shop. An eyewitness, who asked to not be named, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that customers at the bagel shop, which is popular among Jewish residents due to its close proximity to a synagogue, were “not at all welcoming” of Kanye during his Oct. 26 visit.

“Kanye was at the bagel shop near one of the biggest Jewish synagogues in the area. He was with a friend, and he tried to be on the DL, but it was hard not to notice Kanye West,” the onlooker told us. “I was there with a friend of mine. At first, he was smiling and trying to fit right in. When he got his food, he went and sat in the corner and kept looking down at his phone. When he did look up, he must have noticed that people were staring at him and not in a friendly way.”

According to the eyewitness, the eatery is in a “heavily Jewish-populated area.” As reported, one day prior to his visit, on Oct. 25, Kanye was dropped from Adidas, the company that he had a multi-billion-dollar collaboration with, over Antisemitic remarks that he made. Although we chose to not disclose the exact location of the food establishment, the eyewitness told us that it is located very close to a Jewish synagogue. Because of this, they added that “the bagel shop is popular among those who go to that synagogue.”

“Kanye was not even finished with his food when he got up to leave and he had to feel the energy, which was not at all welcoming,” they told HollywoodLife. “As he was getting in his car, people were whispering under their breath I overheard some people telling him to go home. It wasn’t loud and I do not know if he heard them. I am sure that is not how he is used to being treated. He had to know he was not wanted there when he was leaving because he did not look happy and others at the bagel place seemed very bothered by seeing him there.”

As previously reported, Kanye was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, respectively, after posting that he was going to “go def con 3 on Jewish people.” This occurred less than one week after he caused massive controversy by wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” to his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3. During the same week, Kanye also was blasted for falsely stating that George Floyd — whose death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, led to the Black Lives Matter movement– actually died from an overdose on Fentanyl,

After losing the support of countless friends in the entertainment, fashion, and music industry, including Anna Wintour, 72, at Vogue, Kanye was dropped from nearly all of his lucrative collaborative deals and partnerships, including GAP, Adidas, CAA, Balenciaga, and Foot Locker, to name a few. He is also facing a $250 million lawsuit brought on by the family of George Floyd. On the day that his visit to the LA Bagel shop occurred, Kanye was turned away from Sketchers after Footlocker announced that they were no longer going to carry his products. According to a report in the New York Times, Kanye was hoping to meet with Sketchers’ corporate executives to discuss a possible collaboration.