Kanye West’s Donda Academy Shut Down For Rest Of School Year After His Antisemitic Remarks

In the latest fallout following his antisemitic rants, Kanye's educational institutional has been closed. The rapper fired back at the news with an Instagram post.

By:
October 27, 2022 12:18PM EDT
View gallery
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Bangkok, Thailand - April 8, 2019 : External shop facade of a Sketchers shoe outlet at MBK Center; Shutterstock ID 1393581929; purchase_order: Photo; job: Farrah
A Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child Peloton Safety Warning, San Francisco, United States - 19 Nov 2019
Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

The hits keep coming for Kanye West. After several companies cut ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks, his Donda Academy officially shuttered for the rest of the school year. The educational institution’s principal, Jason Angell, sent an email to parents of the students on Wednesday, Oct. 26, announcing the immediate closure “at the discretion of our Founder,” according to TMZ.

Kanye West’s Donda Academy has been closed in the wake of his antisemitic remarks. (Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock)

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” Jason added, per the outlet. He went on to say that the Donda Academy “intends” to reopen in September 2023.

Kanye responded to the news on his own Instagram with a since-deleted post, writing, “Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down,” per TMZ.

However, it appears the closure wasn’t the nail in the coffin for the institution, at least for Kanye, as he got right back on his social media account to reveal his future plans for Donda Academy. Alongside a repost of 50 Cent’s Instagram where he pokes fun at Kanye for “cutting ties with himself,” Kanye wrote, “We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston.”

Dona Academy is located in Simi Valley, CA. (APEX/MEGA)

Located in Simi Valley, CA, the Donda Academy is an unaccredited Christian-based preparatory institution. Parents are required to sign non-disclosure agreements before coughing up $15,000 per year, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported there were only about 100 students at the time of the closure, with nearly half on scholarship from Kanye.

The news of the closure is the latest fallout for the “Famous” rapper following his controversial antics. Not only did Adidas, Balenciaga and his own talent management CAA drop Kanye after the antisemitic outbursts, he was also escorted out of Sketchers after he showed up unannounced to reportedly pitch his Yeezy shoes.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s antics backfired in his personal life as well. He slammed his own ex Kim Kardashian over her parenting, blasted Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, and dragged the likes of Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash. He also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended temporarily.

More From Our Partners

ad