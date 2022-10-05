Kim Kardashian ‘Grateful’ For ‘Fierce Protector’ Khloe After She Slams Kanye West (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kanye West, 45, reignited his feud with the Kardashian family when he rehashed an old argument that he had with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, over their daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party on his Instagram on Oct. 5. The argument, however, was just one of many that Ye has gotten into after he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt to his fashion show in Paris just two days prior. Although Kim stayed clear of the post, her outspoken sister, Khloe, 38, jumped in and defended her sister — slamming Kanye in the comments for bringing up old issues. And HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from multiple sources that Kim is “grateful” that she did.

After coming for Gigi Hadid, 27, who blasted Kanye about his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, Kanye felt the need to discuss Chicago’s birthday debacle in January. He wrote, “Why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for The Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.” That was enough to set Khloe off, who fired back with a comment on his post, which read, “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

Khloe continued, “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Regarding Khloe’s response to Kanye, a source told HollywoodLife, “Khloe is a fierce protector of her family and they were relieved because they believe that Kanye has had this coming. He has been so hurtful to Kim and this is not setting a good example for their kids. That is the family’s main concern and he needs to know that his behavior and treatment of their mother is unacceptable.” Another source echoed the same sentiments and told us, “Kim was so relieved when Khloe told her she was going to clap back at Kanye. Kim’s sisters have always had her back behind closed doors, and Kim had always expressed a desire for them not to get involved or say anything. But after this latest online attack, Kim had had enough.” The source added, “It’s more than any one person can handle and they’ve seen the agony she’s gone through dealing with his constant assaults and they’re sick and tired of it. Kim is so grateful Khloe has her back and hopes Kanye ends this once and for all.”

Sadly, just hours after Khloe commented, Kanye decided to not keep the matter private. He took to his Instagram and re-shared her comment along with some unkind words of his own — accusing the Kardashians of “lying” and of “kidnapping” Chicago. In the post, he wrote in capital letters, “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ONLINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME