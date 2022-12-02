Kim Kardashian Debuts New Darker Honey Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

They call it a “breakover,” and SKKN maven Kim Kardashian, 42, rocked hers in the days following her settled and finalized divorce from Kanye West, 45! In new pics, the mom of four stepped out on Thursday, December 1 for dinner at Gekkō during Art Basel Miami, rocking a daring, midriff baring look, and with noticeably darker locks! In the pic BELOW, Kim’s previously platinum look has been replaced with a deeper, richer, honey blonde tone, with heavier layers of light brown hair underneath. She brushed her long hair into a straight style and accessorized with an excellent pink manicure and matching glam. She also notably nixed Balenciaga from her wardrobe following their marketing scandal, and slayed in a Vex latex strapless bikini top, baggy moto-themed bottoms and a wild pair of leather thigh-high boots.

The reality icon’s previous look, [BELOW], directly inspired by Marilyn Monroe for her appearance at this year’s Met Gala, was a shocking platinum blonde bombshell shade. She stunned in the California blond shade for over seven months, often styling it in long mermaid waves for casual outings or glam updos for formals events. And according to a source close to the singer, the initial nearly-white dye job was so damaging to her hair that she had trouble even curling it for the event. “Kim was super dedicated to pulling off the exact Marilyn Monroe look for the Met Gala,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in May. “She didn’t want to wear a wig because she wanted this look to be as authentic as possible. So, she spent several weeks going back and forth with her hair stylists to start doing the platinum dye.”

But apparently it didn’t go quite as planned, the insider explained. “Kim originally intended on wearing the big curls just like Marilyn had during her famous performance, but since they went so light with her hair in such a short amount of time, it caused some major damage,” a source continued. “There was a ton of spotting throughout her hair and the color was not even at all. Kim’s hair started breaking off really bad and so wearing it in big curls wasn’t even an option. All they could do at that point was slick it all the way back and hope nobody could see how bad it had gotten.”

Still, Kim made the best of the look and continued rocking the super blond look throughout the summer and fall. And now, with major changes behind her, it seems to be the perfect time for Kim’s honey colored “breakover.”