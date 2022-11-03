‘Kardashians’: Kim Is Told She Can’t Wear Marilyn Monroe’s Dress & Vows To Do ‘Every Last Thing’ To Fit Into It

The Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians featured Kim Kardashian preparing for the 2022 Met Gala. At first, Kim wasn’t even planning on attending the event. “I wasn’t going to go to the Met because I was like…how do I top last year with Balenciaga? It was such a moment,” she explained. “And it’s the same theme [this year], so I was like…it’s fine to sit one out. Never in my days did I ever think when I was not invited that I would say I would sit one out.”

However, Kim was “excited” to be able to create her own “vision” without Kanye West at the Met Gala. She came up with the idea to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the event. “When I thought of this idea, I immediately called Julien’s Auctions because I knew that’s who sold [the dress],” Kim revealed. “They said they sold it to Ripley’s Believe it or Not and would put me in contact with them. The conversation went amazing. They said I can try on the dress. I’m fascinated by Marilyn. I love that she did things her way. She transformed herself to be this complete icon and now everyone on the planet knows who she is. Much respect.”

A few days later, Kim received a replica of the Marilyn dress to try on. “If this does not fit me, I can’t even try on the original,” she revealed. “The width of my shoulders and my body makes me like a shape-shifter. I can squeeze into anything. But no one trusted us for years. They would never send samples. And then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples they’d be like, ‘Oh wait, she actually fits in our stuff.’ So I don’t know how to convince the guy that owns the original Marilyn dress that I’m a shape-shifter. This has a stretch and the original doesn’t have stretch. I’ve got one shot and I just f***ing ate. The backup plan is I’ll be in my SKIMs pajamas at home eating.”

Kim was thrilled when the dress not only fit, but was also a little big on her. “I’m one step closer to bringing my vision to life,” she gushed. “Ever since I did the Balenciaga look, covered from head to toe, it changed the way I feel about looking pretty on a red carpet, especially for the Met. It’s not just about looking pretty. It has to be a story. It has to be a whole vibe. This dress is such a good story.”

However, Kim soon got the chance to try on the real dress..and it didn’t fit. “They just pulled the whole thing from me and I’m fuming,” she told her sisters over lunch. “I had to try the prototype first to see if it fit and once it fit they sent the original and when I went to put it on it wouldn’t even go up over my hips. I was just devastated. I was so prepared to go that it’s going to make me so sad to not go. If they don’t let me wear the dress, no, [I’m not going]. I wrote them a groveling, begging E-mail. But they were very firm. They said, ‘We can’t get insurance,’ I’m like, ‘We’ll get insurance.’ I have an answer for everything and they’re just like…no. I just found that out today and I’m devastated.”

Kim wasn’t willing to give up though. She said she wanted to try and lose ten pounds before the Met and attempt to have them let her try the dress on again. “I have about three weeks to fit into this dress,” she said, as a montage of her working out played onscreen. “I’m going to do every last thing I can to try to make this happen. It’s going to be really hard and I’m going to have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar, which is so hard for me. I’m not going to take no for an answer.”

Obviously, Kim DID end up wearing the Marilyn dress to the Met, but we’ll have to wait and see how she finally gets the owner to come around!