Kim Kardashian Brings All 4 Kids To D&G Show Where She Ruled The Runway: Photos

Kim Kardashian‘s kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, were front row at her ‘Ciao, Kim’ show with Dolce & Gabbana, while and Psalm, 3, popped up backstage! The reality star, 41, helped curate a revived collection of archived pieces for the label’s Spring/Summer ’23 show on Saturday, Sept. 24. Three of her children sat next to aunt Khloe Kardashian,, 38, and grandma Kris Jenner, 66, during the show. Kim made a brief appearance to close as she emerged from two black doors and a bright back light, giving the audience a brief wave before being joined on stage by Domenico Dolce and ‎Stefano Gabbana.

Of course, the kids were all decked out in D&G just like their mom, aunt and grandma. North showed off her cool girl style with braids and a silver ensemble that included an ultra futuristic pair of thin rectangle sunglasses. She rocked a sparkly choker necklace and silver lamé pants, reminiscent of the straight leg bustier catsuit Kim wore out for dinner the night before. Kanye West‘s oldest daughter finished her outfit off with a sparkly purse that matched auntie Khloe’s. Meanwhile, Chicago looked adorable in a sparkly crystal bodysuit that matched her aunts and Kim’s look from Kourtney Kardashian‘s Portofino wedding.

Right after the show, Kim took to Instagram to thank her team and Dolce & Gabbana for the experience. “The last few days have felt like a dream… the most magical experience, & the pinnacle to an incredible journey I’ve been on over the last few months with Stefano, Domenico, & the entire @dolcegabbana team,” she wrote, revealing that the collaboration came about as a “conversation over dinner” that lead to a “months long adventure.”

“I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000’s looks… feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous,” she penned. “You could feel the moment you put on a D & G dress that the intention when it was designed & made was to celebrate the woman wearing it. To make her feel like she could do anything, be anything, own her confidence & her beauty. This has always been empowering & inspiring to me & has been at the heart of my own brands.”