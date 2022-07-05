Kim Kardashian Rocks Skintight Neon Green Pants & Camo Top At Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kim Kardashian has officially landed in Paris for fashion week & she looked fabulous when she wore a pair of skintight, neon green pants with a camouflage top.

By:
July 5, 2022 12:11PM EDT
Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian has been loving skintight pants lately and her latest look for Paris Fashion Week was fabulous. The 41-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a pair of high-waisted, neon green tight leggings with a fitted green camouflage shirt.

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she wore these skintight, neon green high-waisted Pantashoes with a tight green camouflage T-shirt & oversized black sunglasses while out during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Kim’s high-neck short-sleeve green shirt was tight and short and she styled it with the high-waisted Balenciaga Pantashoes that had pointed-toe boots connected to the leggings. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a sparkly silver Balenciaga purse.

As for her glam, Kim rocked a glossy silver lip and she had her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle. Kim was joined by her 9-year-old daughter, North, who looked adorable in her dad, Kanye West’s vintage blue jacket with black pants.

Kim has been loving these tight Pantashoes and she’s been rocking them almost every day in all different colors. The other night she stepped out after her sister Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday party in LA when she wore a skintight black leather Balenciaga ensemble featuring a crisscross crop top and leather pants.

Kim’s top featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the crisscross straps showed off her tiny waist. She styled the top with Balenciaga Pantashoes that were tight on her legs and flowed into pointed-toe boots.

Kim accessorized her sexy outfit with a silver Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Metallic Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag and a pair of oversized, black Balenciaga Mask Butterfly Sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down and straight while parted in the middle.

