Kim Kardashian Rocks Skintight Neon Green Pants & Camo Top At Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kim Kardashian has been loving skintight pants lately and her latest look for Paris Fashion Week was fabulous. The 41-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a pair of high-waisted, neon green tight leggings with a fitted green camouflage shirt.

Kim’s high-neck short-sleeve green shirt was tight and short and she styled it with the high-waisted Balenciaga Pantashoes that had pointed-toe boots connected to the leggings. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a sparkly silver Balenciaga purse.

As for her glam, Kim rocked a glossy silver lip and she had her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle. Kim was joined by her 9-year-old daughter, North, who looked adorable in her dad, Kanye West’s vintage blue jacket with black pants.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Post-Divorce Outfits: Her Best Looks After The Kanye West Split <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> has given her closet a full makeover since her split from Kanye West. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to let her ex-husband do all her styling, but after filing for divorce in Feb. 2021, Kim started to embrace her own sexy looks. Since she was declared <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/02/kim-kardashian-legally-single-status-court-ruling-kanye-west-divorce/">"legally single"</a> in Mar. 2022, the star has been rocking some truly striking ensembles. And now that she's with Pete Davidson, there are plenty of date-night outfits to put on display. The star has even opened up about <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/14/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-career-over-kardashians-trailer/">the influence Kanye</a> used to have on her fashion, admitting "I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear." In the same 'Kardashians' episode, she also confessed that fashion was 'the last thing [Kanye & I] had really in common." Here, Kim shows off her signature style in a Skims look. She teamed the Body Basics' "Square Neck Bodysuit" with python print pants from the Gucci by Tom Ford collection as she handed out ice cream at her SKIMS pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles on April 7, 2021. We've compiled even more of Kim's best looks as an independent woman. From leather ensembles to THOSE Balenciaga gloves, Kim's style has only gotten better since she split from Kanye. Kim Kardashian and his daughter North West out and about during the Paris fashion week on July 5, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5324116 050722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

Kim has been loving these tight Pantashoes and she’s been rocking them almost every day in all different colors. The other night she stepped out after her sister Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday party in LA when she wore a skintight black leather Balenciaga ensemble featuring a crisscross crop top and leather pants.

Kim’s top featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the crisscross straps showed off her tiny waist. She styled the top with Balenciaga Pantashoes that were tight on her legs and flowed into pointed-toe boots.

Kim accessorized her sexy outfit with a silver Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Metallic Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag and a pair of oversized, black Balenciaga Mask Butterfly Sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down and straight while parted in the middle.